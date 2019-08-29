Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The international community ignored Israel-Iran tensions this week, why?

In Europe, the antics of Brexit seemed to take all the oxygen, while the usual Trumpcentric news cycle spent time wondering if the US would buy Greenland

By
August 29, 2019 13:00
2 minute read.
A marine from Iran takes part in the International Army Games 2019 in Kaliningrad Region. (photo credit: VITALY NEVAR/REUTERS)

Media across the Middle East this week was focused on Israel-Iran tensions, including inflammatory comments from Beirut to Baghdad about how “war” might be on the horizon. Yet  much of the tensions seemed to come and go without much focus from the international community. That doesn’t mean that behind the scenes the US, France  and others were not working to calm the issue, but it does appear most did not take the crises seriously.

The reason is that in Europe the antics of Brexit seemed to take all the oxygen, while the usual Trumpcentric news cycle spent time wondering if the US would buy Greenland, or if hurricanes would be nuked or if the G7 would hold a meeting with Russia at a Trump resort. In addition there are mass protests in Hong Kong and a crises in Kashmir. These are important issues, some of them with as important ramifications as what is taking place in the Middle East. Pakistan and India, for instance, have nuclear weapons.

The airstrike by Israel on August 24 and Hezbollah’s claims it downed Israeli drones on August 25 also did not lend themselves to much of a crises. A few little drones that looked more appropriate for a wedding planner, and an airstrike where only a grainy video seems to underpin Israel’s claims of “killer drones” is not major news globally. Also the allegations of Israeli airstrikes in Iraq are opaque. Some storage containers blew up, but there’s not many details. And there is fatigue in western media for stories about violence in the Middle East. In addition the US is trying to end the Afghan war in the next months, a war that also gets almost no media attention.

Nevertheless the Israel-Hezbollah tensions and US-Iran tensions have major ramifications. Israel has said Iran is entrenching in Syria, that it sends precision guidance to arm Hezbollah’s arsenal of 130,000 missiles. Hezbollah says it can strike all of Israel. Iranian-backed Shi’ite paramilitaries in Iraq are important and their long-term affect on Iraq and the region is important.

One of the militia leaders said his Ka’taib Hezbollah holds the US and Israel responsible.

That could have an impact on US-Iraq relations and the long term strategy to defeat ISIS. It is no surprise ISIS is trying to expand again in Syria and Iraq with small attacks. Iraq has launched major offensives called  “Will of Victory” to crush the ISIS networks, but everyday Iraqis are dying in these battles. Also the tensions relate to other tensions in the Gulf and between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Almost every day over  the last week the Houthis tried to use drones or rockets to attack Saudi Arabia. These conflicts are linked, from Hezbollah to Houthis to Iraq and Syria. Yet they are so complex and have so  many different leaders and groups involved that many feel they are too complicated to understand.

Outside of simple binaries like “Hezbollah vs. Israel” or “Iran vs. America,” the story is difficult to explain. Trump’s comments about Greenland, or Boris Johnson suspending parliament seem easier to understand. One million people protesting in Hong Kong seems more important than 2 Hezbollah operatives killed.


