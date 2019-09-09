Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says he could meet with Iranian President Rouhani

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 9, 2019 22:22
Trump and Rouhani

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R). (photo credit: REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.

Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House.

Rouhani has said Iran would not talk to the United States until Washington lifted all of the sanctions it has reimposed on Tehran after it withdrew last year from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.
Trump's comments come hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed what he said was a newly discovered Iranian nuclear weapons development site in Iran during a hastily called press conference Monday afternoon.


