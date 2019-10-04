Trump’s lawyer Giuliani blames Merkel, Macron for Iranian terrorism

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers his speech as he attends the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), meeting in Villepinte, near Paris, France, June 30, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani declared last month at an anti-Iranian regime event that European powers such as Germany and France are partially to blame for Tehran’s terrorism because of their ongoing business deals with the clerical regime.





Giuliani said at the International Conference on the Future of Iran that "Iran is an occupied country, it is also the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. And I want you to focus on what it means to be a state sponsor of terrorism. And I say this directly to the European countries that do business with Iran. To be a state sponsor of terrorism means you give money to terrorists.”

The British paper Daily Express first reported Guliani's fiery comments targeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other European countries, for their business transactions with Iran's regime.





According to the paper’s report:” Giuliani claimed that Merkel, Macron and other European leaders who have trade deals with Iran were partly responsible for the growth of terrorism in the Middle East.”





The United States government classifies Iran’s regime as the leading international state-sponsor of terrorism.





"The terrorists use that money to kill innocent people. The terrorists have used that money, just in case we want to make it personal, to kill Americans, as well as the many Europeans that the European government are supporting, “ said Guliani, adding that "Somebody's got to eventually point out. And I say this and am willing to back it up. If you give a dollar to Iran, you are giving 50 cents to murdering an innocent human being.”



Merkel approved her government's participation in a pro-Iranian regime business conference last month in Berlin. US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, said the conference enabled Iranian terrorism.





According to a Radio Farda repot, the former New York City mayor said that "I am speaking in my individual capacity. I am for regime change. Down with the tyrants in Iran. Down with the ayatollah and the mullahs and all the crooks." He said this while speaking to a crowd outside of the UN that is opposed to Iran's clerical leadership.





Former United States Senator Joseph Lieberman , who was at the protest, told Radio Farda that the American-Iranian community has gathered “for Iran’s freedom”.





Lieberman said the Islamic Republic of Iran supports terrorist entities in the Middle East.





A Jerusalem Post press query to Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, was not immediately returned on Friday. Merkel's government has refused to ban the entire Iranian-backed terrorist entity Hezbollah in Germany where 1050 Hezbollah members and supporters operate.

