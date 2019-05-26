Turkey aims to boost Palestinian tourism

Palestinian tourism minister Rula Ma'ayah.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Turkish Airlines Vice-President for sales Muhammed Fatih Durmaz met with Palestinian Authority Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Ma’ayah on Saturday in Bethlehem. According to Turkey’s Anadolu “Turkish Airlines is ready for cooperation to boost tourism in Palestine.”
Turkey’s government is a supporter of the Palestinians and also has relations with Hamas in Gaza. Turkey has been one of the major critics of the US recognition of Jerusalem last year.
According to reports Durmaz expressed interest in cooperation to “facilitate to bring more tourists into Palestine.” More than 130,000 Turkish citizens visited Palestinian Authority controlled areas last year, the report said. Ammon News reported that Ma’ayah discussed the importance of Turkey-Palestinian relations and Turkey’s “familiarity” with Palestinian issues.
Other reports noted that this was a “strategic destination” for Turkey and that there is a lot of potential for these tourists. Turkey has become more important in recent years in this respect for Palestinians with organized tours and delegations.
Hurriyet news reported that the visit was part of a broader Turkish effort to also boost tourism in Jordan in which Durmaz also held meeting with Jordanians. Turkish media is excited, particularly the pro-government media such as Yena Safak. It is part of a broader support for Palestinians issues across Turkey’s media and public.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has increasingly encouraged Muslims to visit Jerusalem, particularly in light of the US moving its embassy to the city.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>