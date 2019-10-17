Turkish attack on Kurds inspires joint Jewish-Arab protest

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.. (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

The Standing together NGO will hold a protest outside the Turkish embassy on Thursday, protesting the country's recent attacks against the Syrian Kurds.



Standing Together is a Jewish-Arab grassroots people's movement based in Israel.

"At times in which the repressive Erdogan regime in Turkey sends his army - in coordination with the US President Donald Trump - to invade the Kurdish Autonomous Region in Northern Syria (Rojava), we cannot stand idly by," the organization said in a statement. "The brave women and men, fighting in Kurdistan - who have scored victories against ISIS barbarity - are now forced to confront a big and strong army, a member of NATO, that receive US support, while it threatens ethnic cleansing of the Kurdish people."We, Jews and Arabs, will come to the Turkish Embassy in Tel-Aviv to express our support for the struggle to independence and peace in Syria, and our opposition to the foul maneuvers of Erdogan and Trump ," the release continued.Over the last few days, the Turkish army has been attacking the Kurds after the US army withdrew from the area under orders given by US President Donald Trump.Many countries have condemned Turkey's attacks on the Kurds. The European Union placed an embargo on selling weapons to Turkey for as long as the attacks persist.The Turkish incursion began on October 10. Dozens of Kurds have already been killed.

