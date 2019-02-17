Twitter removes inciting tweet by Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009.
Twitter hid and then removed a tweet attributed to the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he cited an execution order for British Indian novelist Salman Rushdie.
Twitter said it was removed for incitement.
According to a reports, the Iranian leader tweeted the remarks to his hundreds of thousands of followers (550,000), recalling a 1989 verdict against Rushdie for what were determined by Iran’s former leader to “Satanic verses” in one of his books. His twitter handle is @khamenei_ir.
According to the tweet, the Iranian leader said that Rushdie’s death is mandated from God and therefore irreversible.
A Twitter spokesperson said in response that it is against Twitter policy to publish specific threats of violence or make calls for serious physical injury, death or illness of a person or group of person. The social media giant decided to take down the tweet and convert it to read-only mode so that there could be no further comments.
However, Twitter did not shut down Khamenei’s account because it said it felt that enforcement could be handled at the level of the tweets.
