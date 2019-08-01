Two attacks on two borders in one day: Is the IDF ready for war on 3 fronts?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Two attacks on two borders in less than 24 hours. One targeted IDF troops stationed along the Gaza border fence while another targeted Hezbollah positions in Syria’s Golan Heights. Two incidents, miles apart are just a small indication of the major challenge IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi faces in the next war.



Before dawn on Thursday, hours after the IDF completed the largest drill since Operation Protective Edge five years ago, a Hamas militant armed with grenades and a Kalashnikov infiltrated into southern Israel near the community of Kissufim and injured an officer and two soldiers before being killed by IDF reinforcements.

Several hours later, Israel was accused of striking a Syrian Arab Army position in al-Bariqa west of Queintra on the Golan Heights.What’s the connection?Iran, Iran, Iran.With fronts ripe for conflict to break out at any moment, the IDF’s ability to operate effectively on multiple fronts simultaneously is crucial for Israel to deal with the region’s unpredictable and explosive nature.According to a recent report in Haaretz, Iran and Hamas have agreed to open a second front in the south from the Gaza Strip should a war break out in Israel’s north. Israeli officials have warned that any war that breaks out in the north will not be confined to one border-Lebanon, or Syria-but both.That would mean a war fought on three fronts.The IDF, which has put the Gaza front as a top priority is concerned that should a war break out both in the north and in the south that the military’s air defense systems might not be as available and might be overcome, leaving whole communities and cities open to rocket fire.Israeli officials have accused Iran of growing involvement in the Hamas-run enclave, both financially and militarily.Hamas leader Yihya Sinwar has boasted about his close ties to Hezbollah and Iran, including Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force and Salah al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ political wing. Hamas delegations have visited Tehran and met with Solemani and other senior Iranian officials following his appointment.Despite facing it’s own economic crises, the Islamic Republic has increased its funding to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to the tune of $100 million in order to have more influence in the Gaza Strip. And in the West Bank Israeli officials foiled around 130 Hamas terror cells in 2018 alone, up from the 40 that were foiled the previous year.While the past few months have been “relatively” quiet in southern Israel, tensions with Gaza have significantly risen over the past year of weekly riots and occasional rounds of violent conflict that have seen thousands of rockets and mortars being fired from the coastal enclave towards southern Israeli communities.The IDF in return has struck hundreds of targets belonging to Hamas and PIJ (a group which fully subservient on Iran) throughout the Strip.Hamas, which itself is under intense public pressure due to the humanitarian situation in the coastal enclave, knows that it cannot militarily stand another conflict against the IDF. But the IDF itself knows that another military confrontation against Hamas and the various other terror groups in the Strip, despite it being more prepared than before, will not end with it being a clear victor.And on top of that, the army is not too keen on another military operation inside the Hamas-controlled enclave until the upgraded barrier with the Hamas-run coastal enclave which is expected to be completed-both above and underground-by next summer to remove the threat of cross-border attack tunnels.In addition to Gaza, Israel is keeping it’s eyes warily on the north as Hezbollah and Iran continue their work to entrench on the Syrian Golan Heights and now, Iraq. While Iraq may be much further away, Iran is believed to have transferred ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel to militant groups.Despite Israel’s missile defense capabilities at an all time high after successful trials of the Arrow-3 system over Alaska last week, defense officials believe that the advanced technological capabilities coupled with intensive firepower by the country’s enemies,be it in the south or north, will lead to unprecedented damage and fatalities.Israel has experience in fighting in two arenas at the same time referring to the Second Lebanon War in 2006 where Hamas starting carrying out terror attacks in Gaza. But 12 years later, Israel’s enemies have changed and their military capabilities increased tremendously with massive rocket and missile arsenals aimed at the Jewish State’s homefront.During the four-day long exercise in southern Israel this past week, Kochavi said during a visit that “I get the impression that there is very high readiness for a possible campaign in Gaza. We will continue preparing, on the assumption that a conflict could erupt any day.”The army under Kochavi has to be ready. The next war will be no walk in the park.While the most imminent threat for war is on the southern front, the risk of a military confrontation in the northern arena from three different countries at the same time due is not far fetched.

