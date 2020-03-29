The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UN official: Coronavirus spike could cause collapse of Gaza health system

The Gaza health care system does “not have the capacity to deal with the large number of cases,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian Territories Jamie McGoldrick told The Jerusalem Post.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 29, 2020 22:00
Palestinian workers, wearing masks amid coronavirus precautions, bake bread at a bakery in Gaza City March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinian workers, wearing masks amid coronavirus precautions, bake bread at a bakery in Gaza City March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
The United Nations is scrambling to avert a collapse of the Gaza Strip’s beleaguered health system should there be a serious outbreak of the coronavirus in the densely populated and impoverished enclave.
The Gaza health care system does “not have the capacity to deal with the large number of cases,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian Territories Jamie McGoldrick told The Jerusalem Post. He warned a sharp rise in those stricken by the disease “would lead to a break down of the health system itself.”
At issue in particular is the absence of ventilators. According to McGoldrick there are only 60 ventilators in the Gaza Strip for all medical emergencies among the population of 2 million, which means that some are already in use for non-coronavirus related illnesses. There is also a lack of testing kits, protective gear and intensive care equipment for patients on ventilators.
“Everyone around the globe is chasing the same equipment," McGoldrick said.
The UN has set aside $34 million for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to cover a 90-day period, starting now. It is part of the UN’s $2 billion COVID-19 global humanitarian response plan.
But only some $5 million has been raised for the Palestinians from donor countries, McGoldrick said. Out of the $34 million, some $14 million of that sum will go directly to health care in Gaza and $6 million will go to health care in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
“If we could get $11 or $10 million [now] we could be in good shape,” said McGoldrick, explaining that the UN has also turned to Arab countries such as Qatar and the Emirates. Qatar has already given $2.7 million to impoverished Gaza families.
The plan is meant to augment a larger Palestinian Authority program, which the PA controls for the West Bank. But when it’s come to the Hamas ruled Gaza Strip, it is the UN which has taken a lead role.
This situation is different from past health care emergencies in Gaza, where the Palestinians there were at risk due to situations unique to the Strip, McGoldrick said.
“This is unlike another emergency. This is a global phenomenon. People are facing their own domestic demand and needs, and so we need a very strong case to be seen as an attractive proposition for donors,” McGoldrick said.
“Everyone is desperate. The people in Gaza are more desperate because of the situation there,” he said. “Gaza is very overcrowded. The health system is in poor shape because of years of under-resourcing,” McGoldrick said.
A coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would put stress on a system that was already overloaded from dealing with the high number of injuries from the weekly Great March of Return protest that were mostly halted by the end of 2019, he explained.
“There is only so much you can stretch a system before it snaps,” McGoldrick said.
At present there are only nine Corona cases in Gaza and some 97 in the West Bank, but testing has been limited primarily to those with symptoms who have been outside the two regions. The concern for both regions, is that Palestinians returning to those areas could bring the virus with them.
In Gaza, it is possible to monitor the entry of Palestinians either from Egypt through the Rafah Crossing or from Israel via the Erez Crossing.
Those who arrive in Gaza are sent for 14 days to 22 quarantine centers in Gaza some of which are set up in hotels or schools, explained McGoldrick adding. There are some 1,800 people now in isolation, he said. Those centers are also in need of assistance, so they can provide bedding and food, he said.  
Those entering the West Bank are also expected to be quarantined, but not necessarily in isolation centers. The Palestinian Authority has asked some 150,000 Palestinians working in Israel or the settlements to return home, but it is unclear how many people will make the decision to do so, McGoldrick said.
"What we are trying to do is to raise awareness” of the danger, McGoldrick said. The more prepared Gaza is with the right equipment and funds for additional supplies, along with a pipeline by which they can be received, “the safer we will all be,” he said.


