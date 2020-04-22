UNRWA finds hand grenade, military vest in Gaza

“As soon as the items were discovered, they were removed and UNRWA informed the de facto authorities in Gaza and in Israel.

“UNRWA strongly and unequivocally condemns the individual or group responsible for this flagrant violation of the inviolability of its premises under international law and calls on the de facto authorities in the Gaza Strip to ensure that this inviolability is respected and upheld,” UNRWA said.

The organization which services Palestinian refugees, said that it implements “robust procedures” to maintain the neutrality of its of all its remises. It also said it has a “strict no-weapons policy.” It added that it regularly inspects its facilities to ensure that they are solely used for humanitarian purposes.

“Due to its funding crisis, UNRWA can no longer afford to have guards at its 276 schools but carries out routine inspections,” UNRWA said.

It noted its opposition to any use of its schools for military purposes.

“At all times, and especially during exceptional circumstances like this period, the sanctity and integrity of UN installations must be respected. The use of schools for military purposes is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” it said.

