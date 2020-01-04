U.S. airstrike north of Baghdad, six Shia militia men killed

US airstrikes targeting an Iraqi militia convoy near camp Taji north of Baghdad were reported by Iraqi state TV on Saturday.





According to pro-Hezbollah Lebanese media site Al-Manar, the strikes targeted a convoy of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces an umbrella group of Iran-backed Shia militias.





Six people were killed in the strikes, three were critically wounded, an Iraqi army source said.





Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time. The alleged US airstrikes follow recent US assassination of The alleged US airstrikes follow recent US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Iran warned the U.N . it reserves the right to defend itself following what it called a "cowardly US bombing."





This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.