The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US told to sanction Iran’s IRGC-controlled media for using torture

The FDD study examines 12 forced confessions, including Iranians who were sentenced to death and executed.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 18, 2020 11:19
A member of military units of the IRGC Ground Force fires a rocket launcher as they launched war games in the Gulf, December 22, 2018 (photo credit: HAMED MALEKPOUR/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS)
A member of military units of the IRGC Ground Force fires a rocket launcher as they launched war games in the Gulf, December 22, 2018
(photo credit: HAMED MALEKPOUR/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS)
Iranian state media masquerade as legitimate while violating international law by using physical and psychological torture to extract forced confessions from political prisoners, according to a new report. The US should sanction Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-controlled news wires and go after individuals who were involved in forced confessions, argues the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“The case for sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s State-Run Media” highlights Iran’s involvement in “Torture TV” according to Toby Dershowitz, who co-authored  the report with Talia Katz in February. Iran has a state controlled media arm called the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). It is a “propaganda organ of the clerical regime,” the writers note. IRIB has around 20 television channels and also runs English-language channels such as Press TV. It has a near-monopoly on media in Iran. There are other media linked to the IRGC, including Fars News and Tasnim.
While IRIB attempts to portray Iran abroad as a “moderate and tolerant country,” the reality is quite different, the report asserts. One of the ways Iran’s media is linked to human rights abuses of the regime is through forced confessions. “For the victims' families, broadcasts of forced confessions are often the last time they see their loved ones alive.” Some Iranians, such as member of parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi, have pushed for a ban on these kinds of confessions. Sadeghi is also known for speaking out about the Iranian regime’s failed response to the coronavirus.
The FDD study examines 12 forced confessions, including Iranians who were sentenced to death and executed. These include Kaveh Sharifi, a member of the Kurdish community who stood up against anti-Sunni statements of Iran’s Shi’ite preachers. He was arrested in 2009, charged with “waging war against God” and a forced confession was aired on August 2016. He was murdered by the regime after the confession.
Iran has also aired forced confessions of US citizens. Xiyue Wang was arrested in 2016 and a confession aired in 2017. IRIB Channel 2 ran a six-minute program that included his confession, the FDD report notes. “Wang spoke English when he appeared on the program. He did not say anything explicitly self-incriminating,” the report notes. He was released in December 2019 and returned to the US. He was one of the lucky ones.
Iran has abused and tortured women who dare to protest the regime’s policies. Maryam and Matin Amiri protested against compulsory laws that force women to cover their hair. They posted videos online in August 2019. They were arrested for not covering their hair, and Fars News aired a 14-minute documentary in which the women confessed. The video noted that “any sort of collaboration or collusion with the enemies of the regime toward committing crimes against national or foreign security is criminalized.” They were sentenced to 15 years in prison after periods of solitary confinement and forced confessions.
The FDD report argues for sanctions by the US against Fars News and Tasnim and also sanctions against individuals linked to IRIB. The report also advocates the halt of equipment sales to the broadcaster and also to penalize those who do business with IRIB or its international bureaus. “The United States should not grant IRIB journalists access to press galleries of the US government,” the report concludes. 


Tags Iran sanctions IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by