West Bank annexation bill filed for Ma'aleh Adumim, Jordan Valley

The move comes as there is a caretaker government in place, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and while, as a result, the peace process is frozen.

By
November 3, 2019 15:00
1 minute read.
Revava - An Orthodox Jewish Israeli settlement in the West Bank, Located between Barkan and Karnei Shomron. Revava, Oct 23, 2018. (photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/TPS)

In a new West Bank annexation push, Yamina Party head Ayelet Shaked filed a bill in the Knesset to apply Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements in the Jordan Valley, Ma’aleh Adumim and the Gush Etzion bloc.
 
The annexation bill also includes Efrat and Beitar Illit, which are part the bloc but are not within the auspices of the Gush Etzion Regional Council. Sovereignty would also be applied to the Megilot Region of the Dead Sea.

 
Shaked clarified that the application of sovereignty would be for the areas within the settlements and would not cover roads, archaeological and industrial parks in the regions of Judea and Samaria.
 
However, the Knesset is still in operation and can pass legislation. 
 
The Trump administration has refrained from criticizing Israeli settlement activity and including annexation pledges made by Netanyahu.
 
“There is a diplomatic window of opportunity and willingness on the part of the US for this kind of annexation that will not return,” Shaked said. “We can not afford to hesitate or wait. We must take advantage of this window of opportunity immediately and begin to apply sovereignty over these areas. 
“It is for this reason that the state of Israel cannot be dragged into another election cycle,” she said.
 
In August, Netanyahu promised to annex all the West Bank settlements. He said that he would start with the Jordan Valley immediately upon formation of the government. The Blue and White Party has made no such pledge. 



