July 24 2018
|
Av, 12, 5778
|
White Helmets fail to acknowledge Israel's part in their rescue from Syria

The statement did not mention Israel once.

By
July 24, 2018 09:48
Israel Rescues White Helmets from Syria July 22

Israel Rescues White Helmets from Syria July 22. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

 
In an official statement released on Monday, the Syrian White Helmets, who were rescued in an unprecedented operation from Syria through Israel into Jordan Saturday night, failed to acknowledge Israel's role in the rescue.

"Ninety-eight male and female White Helmet volunteers, with 324 of their family members — mostly women and children — have arrived in Jordan through the occupied Syrian Golan Heights," the statement read.

"The UNHCR participated in the coordination of the agreement to resettle the 422 rescue workers and their family members."

The statement did not mention Israel once. A statement by the French foreign ministry also failed to mention the Israeli participation in the operation.

More than 400 Syrians affiliated with the White Helmets and their families were evacuated Sunday from Quneitra through Israel to Jordan, according to the IDF.
Israel evacutes White Helmets from Syria, July 22, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Syrian Civil Defense, the official name of the White Helmets, is a volunteer organization that has worked in rebel areas of Syria providing medical support during the seven-yearlong Syrian civil war.

The operation was the result of a unique international effort to secure the safety of the White Helmets and their families.


TURKISH PRESIDENT Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of the parliament from his AK Party in Ankara.
July 24, 2018
Erdogan calls Israel's Nation-State Law 'fascist,' in 'Hitler's spirit'

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

