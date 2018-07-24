White Helmets fail to acknowledge Israel's part in their rescue from Syria

Israel Rescues White Helmets from Syria July 22.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In an official statement released on Monday, the Syrian White Helmets, who were rescued in an unprecedented operation from Syria through Israel into Jordan Saturday night, failed to acknowledge Israel's role in the rescue.
"Ninety-eight male and female White Helmet volunteers, with 324 of their family members — mostly women and children — have arrived in Jordan through the occupied Syrian Golan Heights," the statement read.
"The UNHCR participated in the coordination of the agreement to resettle the 422 rescue workers and their family members."
The statement did not mention Israel once. A statement by the French foreign ministry
also failed to mention the Israeli participation in the operation.
More than 400 Syrians affiliated with the White Helmets
and their families were evacuated Sunday from Quneitra through Israel to Jordan, according to the IDF.
Israel evacutes White Helmets from Syria, July 22, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Syrian Civil Defense, the official name of the White Helmets, is a volunteer organization that has worked in rebel areas of Syria providing medical support during the seven-yearlong Syrian civil war.
The operation was the result of a unique international effort to secure the safety of the White Helmets and their families.