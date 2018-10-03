World Court orders U.S. to lift Iran sanctions linked to humanitarian aid

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The International Court of Justice on Wednesday issued an interim order to the US to lift Iran sanctions linked to medicine, food and civil aviation pending resolution of the Islamic Republic's case against it.
The decision is a provisional ruling designed to prevent irreparable harm to Iran while the case is pending and does not foreshadow necessarily whether the ICJ will rule for the US or Iran.
In May, the US exited the 2015 nuclear deal
with Iran and set August and November deadlines for ramping up sanctions against Tehran.
On July 16, Iran sued the US before the ICJ, claiming that US actions violated a 1955 treaty of amity between the countries, violated the 2015 deal and other international obligations.
The US has steadfastly argued that the ICJ has no jurisdiction over the dispute and has only argued against the jurisdictional point in communications with the court.
The order does not necessarily thwart broader US sanctions and it is highly questionable whether the US will heed the order as the ICJ has no enforcement arm.
In some past cases, the US has ignored ICJ rulings.
On the other hand, the US told the ICJ prior to the decision that it was already voluntarily allowing humanitarian and civil aviation exceptions to its sanctions on Iran.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>