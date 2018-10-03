October 03 2018
|
Tishrai, 24, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
World Court orders U.S. to lift Iran sanctions linked to humanitarian aid

The orders requires the US to lift Iran sanctions linked to medicine, food and aviation.

By
October 3, 2018 12:58
1 minute read.

World Court orders U.S. to lift Iran sanctions linked to humanitarian aid, October 3, 2018 (Reuters)

 
The International Court of Justice on Wednesday issued an interim order to the US to lift Iran sanctions linked to medicine, food and civil aviation pending resolution of the Islamic Republic's case against it.

The decision is a provisional ruling designed to prevent irreparable harm to Iran while the case is pending and does not foreshadow necessarily whether the ICJ will rule for the US or Iran.

In May, the US exited the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and set August and November deadlines for ramping up sanctions against Tehran.

On July 16, Iran sued the US before the ICJ, claiming that US actions violated a 1955 treaty of amity between the countries, violated the 2015 deal and other international obligations.

The US has steadfastly argued that the ICJ has no jurisdiction over the dispute and has only argued against the jurisdictional point in communications with the court.

The order does not necessarily thwart broader US sanctions and it is highly questionable whether the US will heed the order as the ICJ has no enforcement arm.

In some past cases, the US has ignored ICJ rulings.

On the other hand, the US told the ICJ prior to the decision that it was already voluntarily allowing humanitarian and civil aviation exceptions to its sanctions on Iran. 

