Zarif: Rouhani willing to meet Trump provided he is 'ready to do what's necessary'

CNN's Christiane Amanpour interviewed Iran's Foreign Minister Javid Zarif Sunday, where the journalist laid claims that the Iranian politician stated their President Hassan Rouhani would be willing to meet United States President Donald Trump in New York at the United Nations General Assembly this week if certain conditions were met.



“Provided that President Trump is ready to do what's necessary,” said Zarif according to Amanpour, which would exchange sanctions relief for the “permanent monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities.”

Many of the Iranians within Rouhani's delegation for the UNGA have not yet received visas for the trip. Amid the tensions, their visas were delayed and days earlier Tehran mulled around about cancelling the trip entirely.Rouhani's visa was issued, however, with limited and restricted travel restrictions - the Iranian president can only travel between his place of accommodations in Manhattan, the U.N. headquarters and the Iranian embassy.“So they made it very clear in a letter that they attached to my visa that I'm not eligible to get a visa, but they're doing it on a waiver basis. So they want me to know that I'm not supposed to be here”, Zarif said to CBS's Face the Nation.The unexpected statement comes amid endless rising tensions between Iran, the United States and its allies - most recently the accusation and Iran's denial of bombing a major Saudi Arabian oil facility last week, previously the seizure of shipping vessels and suspicious activities along the Hormuz straight, and long before all of that, the United States abandoning the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group last week attacked two Saudi Aramco plants, including the world's biggest oil processing facility, sparking fires in the latest flare up of violence in the Gulf - Iran has persistently denied any involvement.After the United States accused the Islamic Republic of the attack, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled out all talks with the United States throughout all levels. Zarif has not officially responded to Amanpour's claims.When CBS asked Zarif if he believes Iran and the United States can avoid war, he replied: "“No. No, I'm not confident that we can avoid a war. We- I'm confident that we will not start one but I'm confident that whoever starts one will not be the one who finishes it.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });