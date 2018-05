This week in 60 seconds: Mossad blamed for death of Hamas-affiliated engineer in Malaysia

Here are the full stories on the biggest news that happened this week:



1. IDF strikes Gaza after highest number of rockets launched at Israel since 2014.





2. Russian journalist Babchenko turns up alive after reported murder 3. First talks between the U.S. and North Korea on American soil in 18 years 4. Russia says foreign forces must quit Syria's southern border with Israel 5. IPalestinian Authority President Abbas leaves hospital after eight-day stay