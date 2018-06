This week in 60 seconds: Mossad blamed for death of Hamas-affiliated engineer in Malaysia

Here are the full stories on the biggest news that happened this week:



1. United Nations condemns excessive Israeli force against Palestinians.





2. Historic Trump-Kim summit concludes with signing 'comprehensive' document 3. IDF paratroopers parachute into Europe in ‘Swift Response’ exercise 4. Israeli security forces evacuate 15 settler homes 5. Netanyahu offers water tech to Iranians via social media