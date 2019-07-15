Baby's genitals amputated after botched circumcision by nurse

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A one-month old baby in Egypt had its penis amputated after it became gangrenous following an alleged botched circumcision by a nurse who pretended to be a doctor to earn a $3 bonus, the Daily Mail reported.



The botched operation happened after Ashraf Helmi was convinced by his sister-in-law and a family friend to have his son circumcised during a doctor's visit in Cairo to have his son vaccinated.

"She did it at an emergency room and not an operation room. I made sure I was there because you hear of all the botched surgeries out there," Helmi told local media."After finishing, she then fastened the gauze so tightly and when I told her it's very rough for a small boy, she said, "I know what I'm doing!" added Helmi.After noticing swelling on his son's penis, Helmi brought him for a follow-up at the medical center.Helmi became suspicious after the nurse who operated on the baby went to bring a "doctor" and he later reported the incident to the police.A few days later, the baby developed an infection and was rushed to Nasser Institute for Research and Treatment in Cairo, where they amputated his penis because it had become gangrenous."I didn't know what went on in the operation room; I only had someone tell me, 'Come take your daughter!" explained Helmi, according to the Daily Mail.The nurse admitted that she had conducted the botched surgery, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health Hamdi al-Tabakh told local media. Al-Tabakh claimed that the operation happened at the father's house, not the medical center. Helmi denied this claim.The nurse has been arrested and the case is under investigation.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



