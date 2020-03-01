Bernie Sanders doppelganger enjoys the popularity ahead of Super Tuesday

With many pegging Bernie Sanders as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential nominee race, 77-year-old Jeff Jones has had a wave of unprecedented popularity due to his uncanny likeness to the Vermont senator.Jones, a southern California musician, has had people line up to take pictures with him due to his similarities with Sanders, including being mostly bald barring tufts of white hair and glasses, as well as hunching his shoulders and lifting his arms while scowling. "Around 2015, people started asking if anyone told me I looked 'sorta like' Bernie Sanders," Jones told AFP, adding that his resemblance to Sanders is simply "an accident of nature.""It's just a gag... and I've turned down requests to play Bernie characters and for shoots and this sort of thing," he explained.In order to avoid further confusion, Jones has even worn custom-made sweatshirts, one of which reads "I am Not Bernie," and another that reads "I'm Not Larry David Either," according to NBC Los Angeles.Larry David, the producer of the popular sitcom Seinfeld and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, is also famous for his likeness to Sanders, and even plays him on Saturday Night Live.Jones, a former Republican before switching to supporting Sanders in 2016, has never met his look-alike before. But, he does know exactly what he'd do if he did."In some public forum, such as a leftward leaning TV show, I would apologize to Bernie for all the people telling him he looks like ME, then present to him a sweatshirt to resolve the confusion," he told AFP. "It says 'I AM NOT JEFF.'"After this, the two of them would wear their sweatshirts and pose for pictures.California's Democratic primary takes place on Super Tuesday, March 3. Unsurprisingly, Jones plans on voting for Sanders.