Colorado runner chokes lion to death with bare hands

A MALE African lion stalks his prey through the bush in South Africa’s Addo Elephant National Park.
(photo credit: ALEX GRIMM/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Colorado man, attacked by a mountain lion on a running trial, slammed a rock on its head, jumped on its back and choked it to death, officials reported on Tuesday.
The runner, a man in his 30s, was out for a run in Larimer County on West Ridge Trial when he was attacked from the behind by an 80-pound lion and bitten on his face and wrist. Despite his injuries, he managed to grab a rock and slammed the lion on its head. He then jumped on the lion and choked it to death with his hands, arms and feet.
The man, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to fully recover.
An examination of the animal confirmed that the lion had been choked to death, according to Rebecca Ferrell, a spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The lion was less than a year old and tested negative for rabies.
"Mountain lion attacks are not common in Colorado and it is unfortunate that the lion's hunting instincts were triggered by the runner," Ty Petersburg, area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife told CNN. "This could have had a very different outcome."
Officials told CNN that less than 20 people have been killed in North America by mountain lions in more than 100 years, and in Colorado itself, three people have been killed since 1990.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>