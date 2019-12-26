Germans: Trump is a greater danger to the world than Putin or N. Korea

Roughly 2,000 people in Germany were asked which world leader, in their view, is the greatest threat to the world. They were offered a choice between Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and also US President Donald Trump, DW reported on Thursday. The results were that 41% chose Trump as the greatest threat to the world today. More than leaders who starve their own people as in North Korea [17%], more than nations that shoot their own people in the head and legs during protests [8%] and more than countries that take away the children of gay couples away from them [8%], as DW reported is the case in Russia.
Trump recently tweeted that “despite all of the great success that out Country has had over the last 3 years” it is harder for him to “deal with foreign leaders” when he has to always defend himself from Democrats and his ongoing impeachment process.Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019