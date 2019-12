Germans: Trump is a greater danger to the world than Putin or N. Korea

Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Roughly 2,000 people in Germany were asked which world leader, in their view, is the greatest threat to the world. They were offered a choice between Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and also US President Donald Trump, DW reported on Thursday. The results were that 41% chose Trump as the greatest threat to the world today. More than leaders who starve their own people as in North Korea [17%], more than nations that shoot their own people in the head and legs during protests [8%] and more than countries that take away the children of gay couples away from them [8%], as DW reported is the case in Russia.Trump recently tweeted that “despite all of the great success that out Country has had over the last 3 years” it is harder for him to “deal with foreign leaders” when he has to always defend himself from Democrats and his ongoing impeachment process.