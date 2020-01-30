GoFundMe campaign promises to send impeachment cakes to all GOP senators

A GoFundMe campaign entitled "Deliver a CONVICT TRUMP cake to every GOP Senator" aims to do exactly what its title says and send cakes with pro-conviction messages on them to every GOP senator.

"Republicans in the US Senate refuse to allow witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, so let's deliver them John Bolton's testimony on a cake. Maybe that will make the truth easier for them to swallow," the GoFundMe page says.

"With this GoFundMe, we will deliver an #ImpeachmentCake to every Republican Senator's office. Written in the frosting will be a simple message: Let Bolton Testify!"

A manuscript of Bolton's upcoming book "The Room Where it Happened" has been circulating and it reportedly says that US President Donald Trump wanted to freeze aid to Ukraine until officials agreed to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden. This report has caused many to call for Bolton to testify in Trump's impeachment trial.