The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

GoFundMe campaign promises to send impeachment cakes to all GOP senators

"With this GoFundMe, we will deliver an #ImpeachmentCake to every Republican Senator's office. Written in the frosting will be a simple message: Let Bolton Testify!"

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 30, 2020 04:09
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (photo credit: STHANLEE B. MIRADOR/SIPA USA/TNS)
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
(photo credit: STHANLEE B. MIRADOR/SIPA USA/TNS)
A GoFundMe campaign entitled "Deliver a CONVICT TRUMP cake to every GOP Senator" aims to do exactly what its title says and send cakes with pro-conviction messages on them to every GOP senator.
"Republicans in the US Senate refuse to allow witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, so let's deliver them John Bolton's testimony on a cake. Maybe that will make the truth easier for them to swallow," the GoFundMe page says.
 "With this GoFundMe, we will deliver an #ImpeachmentCake to every Republican Senator's office. Written in the frosting will be a simple message: Let Bolton Testify!"
A manuscript of Bolton's upcoming book "The Room Where it Happened" has been circulating and it reportedly says that US President Donald Trump wanted to freeze aid to Ukraine until officials agreed to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden. This report has caused many to call for Bolton to testify in Trump's impeachment trial.

The organizer is Colin Bishopp who, according to The Hill is the  says that 53 cakes have already been ordered from Butter & Scotch, which describes itself on Instagram as the "feminist cocktail bar of your dreams" and "home of the Best Birthday Cake in NYC."
The page is accompanied by an image of Trump as Marie Antoinette holding a piece of cake, referencing the line "let them eat cake," that many associate with Antoinette and the French monarchy. There is also an image of one of the cakes, which reads "You're in the room where it happens. Let Bolton testify," referencing his upcoming book's title. Along with the images is a video of one of the bakers frosting an impeachment cake.

Other images of the cakes on Twitter depict a variety of impeachment-related puns and cultural references, including "don't go baking my heart," "what would John Mccain do" and "the truth is delicious." 
"The reason we're reopening this GoFundMe is that delivering 53 cakes to US Senators in the midst of an impeachment trial is much more complicated than we anticipated." Bishopp added that the funding from the campaign will go to covering a professional photographer and video editor to help document "tell the story."
Butter and Scotch wrote on Instagram that the first cake was sent to Texas Senator Ted Cruz "who turned it away." As of late Wednesday evening (US time) the page raised a little over $7,000. 


Tags senate John Bolton cake impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by