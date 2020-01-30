GoFundMe campaign promises to send impeachment cakes to all GOP senators

A GoFundMe campaign entitled "Deliver a CONVICT TRUMP cake to every GOP Senator" aims to do exactly what its title says and send cakes with pro-conviction messages on them to every GOP senator.
"Republicans in the US Senate refuse to allow witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, so let's deliver them John Bolton's testimony on a cake. Maybe that will make the truth easier for them to swallow," the GoFundMe page says.
"With this GoFundMe, we will deliver an #ImpeachmentCake to every Republican Senator's office. Written in the frosting will be a simple message: Let Bolton Testify!"
A manuscript of Bolton's upcoming book "The Room Where it Happened" has been circulating and it reportedly says that US President Donald Trump wanted to freeze aid to Ukraine until officials agreed to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden. This report has caused many to call for Bolton to testify in Trump's impeachment trial.
The organizer is Colin Bishopp who, according to The Hill is the says that 53 cakes have already been ordered from Butter & Scotch, which describes itself on Instagram as the "feminist cocktail bar of your dreams" and "home of the Best Birthday Cake in NYC."
The page is accompanied by an image of Trump as Marie Antoinette holding a piece of cake, referencing the line "let them eat cake," that many associate with Antoinette and the French monarchy. There is also an image of one of the cakes, which reads "You're in the room where it happens. Let Bolton testify," referencing his upcoming book's title. Along with the images is a video of one of the bakers frosting an impeachment cake.
Other images of the cakes on Twitter depict a variety of impeachment-related puns and cultural references, including "don't go baking my heart," "what would John Mccain do" and "the truth is delicious."
Other images of the cakes on Twitter depict a variety of impeachment-related puns and cultural references, including "don't go baking my heart," "what would John Mccain do" and "the truth is delicious."
"The reason we're reopening this GoFundMe is that delivering 53 cakes to US Senators in the midst of an impeachment trial is much more complicated than we anticipated." Bishopp added that the funding from the campaign will go to covering a professional photographer and video editor to help document "tell the story."
Butter and Scotch wrote on Instagram that the first cake was sent to Texas Senator Ted Cruz "who turned it away." As of late Wednesday evening (US time) the page raised a little over $7,000.