Hitler's 'suicide note' up for sale

Adolf Hitler's 'suicide note' is going up for sale and is posed to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.



The document, which is being auctioned off by the Maryland-based Alexander Historical Auctions house, is a memo written by leader of Nazi German to Field Marshal Ferdinand Schorner - a favorite o his, informing the general that he would not make any attempt to leave Berlin as the Russians made their approach.

Six days later, Hitler and his partner Eva Braun, committed suicide in the Berlin Bunker."I shall remain in Berlin, so as to take part, in honourable fashion, in the decisive battle for Germany, and to set a good example to all those remaining," the Hitler wrote to Schorner in April 1945. "I believe that in this way I shall be rendering Germany the best service. For the rest of you, every effort must be made to win the struggle for Berlin. You can there help decisively, by pushing northwards as early as possible."The Auction Company's president Bill Panagopulos said in a statement to British media that "there is no other written evidence of Hitler declaring his intention to remain (and die) in Berlin that anyone has been able to locate."This is essentially Hitler's 'suicide note,'" he continued. “In it, he tries to portray himself as a valiant leader of his men until the end, when in actuality he shuffled into his bedroom and fired a bullet into his head.”Going on auction with Hitler's memo is also a transcript of a letter from Schorner to Hitler, pleading with the Nazi leader to escape Berlin and flee.

