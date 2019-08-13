Man caught smuggling 450,000 cigarettes at Tel Aviv airport

A man was arrested after he tried to evade half a million shekels in taxes as he attempted to smuggle in 22,000 packets of cigarettes through Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday according to Calcalist.



That's nearly 450,000 cigarettes in his suitcases.

He tried to go out of the airport without declaring anything, but was stopped by customs unit officials.The accused, a new immigrant, was taken in for questioning and arrested on-site.The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court is now handling the case. The accused was released after a third party gave a guarantee of NIS 50,000 and cannot leave the country for 180 days.

