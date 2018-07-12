Israeli web series 'Confess' heading to the U.S.

Actress Julie Delpy working to bring American version of hookup show to AMC July, 12 2018.
(photo credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Julie Delpy, a French-American actress and producer, is looking to create a US adaptation of an Israeli web series, Confess.
Variety reported on Wednesday that Delpy is hoping to bring the show - which is based on hookup culture and casual sex among millennials and users of dating apps - to the American cable network AMC.
Confess
first premiered in Israel in 2016, and is available to the public at confesstlv.com Each of its eight episodes are about 10 minutes long, and focus on "secret sexual encounters." According to the show, every scene is "based on the confessions of sex-dating app users who have shared their experiences with the show’s creators."
Moshe Rosenthal created, directed and wrote Confess
, which was produced by Conch Studios and supported by Mifal Hapais.
In a statement to Israeli reporters on Thursday, Rosenthal said he is "excited to be the first Israeli web series that is taking this huge step toward American television."
The Israeli series stars some relatively unknown actors, as well as some familiar faces, like Noa Koler (The Wedding Plan), Ori Laizerovich (Shababnikim) and Maor Schwitzer.
According to Variety, Delpy - who is best known for starring in the trilogy Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight - will write and executive produce the US version, alongside Israeli creators Rosenthal and Jake Witzenfeld.