Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kidnapping of rapper Tekashi69 staged to hype his next album - attorney

He pleaded guilty to crimes carrying a minimum of 47 years in prison.

By STEPHEN REX BROWN/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS
August 17, 2019 11:43
1 minute read.
Kidnapping of rapper Tekashi69 staged to hype his next album - attorney

Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (photo credit: JEFFERSON SIEGEL/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS)

NEW YORK — He was just doing the kidnapping for the ’Gram.

That was the argument Friday from an attorney for an accused member of the 9 Trey Bloods charged with kidnapping Tekashi69, whose success was fueled by social media.

Attorney Deveraux Cannick said the supposed kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint was actually “a production” meant to promote the rapper’s newly released single with Nicki Minaj, “FEFE.”

“No robbery or kidnapping or assault happened. Didn’t happen,” Cannick said after a hearing in federal court in Manhattan.

“(Tekashi) trolls every time he’s about to drop a new album. Gotta get that buzz up. That’s how he makes money.”

The alleged kidnapping on July 22, 2018, in Brooklyn is a key episode in the case against Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Prosecutors say the alleged 9 Trey Bloods gangster kidnapped and robbed Tekashi69 at Bedford and Atlantic avenues in Brooklyn amid turmoil within the crew. Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, claimed he was pistol-whipped and robbed of jewelry.

Audio of Tekashi inside a vehicle during the kidnapping shows he feared for his life, according to prosecutors.

“Harv, you know I’ll give you everything … Harv, I’ve always done right by you … Harv, I’ve put money in your pocket bro, I’m scared,” Tekashi says, according to documents.

But Cannick said the episode was all a ruse. The vehicle was wired by the feds, Cannick noted. He questioned why authorities hadn’t intervened if Tekashi was indeed scared for his life. Instead, Ellison and Tekashi were trying to create publicity for the Bushwick rapper, Cannick said.

In videos posted days after the kidnapping, Tekashi shows no signs of being injured.

“Go stream ‘FEFE.’ A percentage of that song will go to charity to the community,” Tekashi said in an Instagram video that showed him giving cash to little kids in a playground.

Tekashi is cooperating with the feds in the hopes of securing a lenient sentence. He pleaded guilty to crimes carrying a minimum of 47 years in prison. He’ll be the star witness in the trial of Ellison and another alleged 9 Trey Bloods gangster, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, starting Sept. 16.

———



©2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


Related Content

August 17, 2019
Actor Peter Fonda dead at age 79 -People magazine

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings