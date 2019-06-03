Lebanese monkey infiltrates into Israel, locals fail to capture him

A baby vervet monkey in Zanzibar, November 2005.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RADU SIGHETI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A monkey has been visiting towns in northern Israel after jumping over the border fence from Lebanon about two weeks ago, according to Mako.
The monkey reportedly fled a monastery in southern Lebanon before infiltrating into northern Israel.
The Vervet monkey was first seen last week exploring the towns of Shtula and Hurfeish near the Lebanese border. Over the weekend, the monkey paid a visit to a private garden in Lavon. Locals called a veterinarian from the Nature and Parks Authority, but he failed to catch the elusive sightseer.
On Monday, the monkey was seen wandering around a local factory and a school in the Galilee village of Deir al-Assad.
Locals attempted to capture the furry visitor from the north by placing a trap in the school yard, but have so far failed, according to Mako. Police stated that the Nature and Parks Authority is assisting in efforts capture the rare Lebanese visitor.
The police are also considering sending the monkey back home through the Rosh Hanikra border crossing.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>