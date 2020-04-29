The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
London Orthodox school redacted books to hide monarchs’ immodest behavior

A haredi Orthodox girls high school in London redacted history books to cover up what it considers the immodest behavior of British monarchs.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
APRIL 29, 2020 04:30
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
At a hearing on the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls' School, a government school standards inspector said that an entire chapter of a textbook had been glued together.
At a hearing on the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls’ School, a government school standards inspector said that an entire chapter of a textbook had been glued together.
“It wasn’t a question of an image, this was an entire chunk of history,” Amanda Spielman, the chief inspector of the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, or Ofsted, told the parliamentary education select committee on Monday, the Jewish Chronicle  reported.
So what did the school find objectionable?
It blanked out a picture of Queen Elizabeth I dancing with Robert Dudley, who was a suitor. It also neglected to teach about her father King Henry VIII’s complicated marital life as well as the accusation of adultery against Anne Boleyn.
The school, which receives state funding, was downgraded to inadequate by Ofsted two years ago over censorship of textbooks. But a follow-up inspection earlier this year found that it met the requirements of the national history curriculum, according to the report.
Spielman was asked to defend the criticisms she made of the Hackney borough school in a report submitted to Ofsted in January, according to the Daily Mail.
According to the report, the students were not allowed to visit the Tate modern art gallery because works exhibited there, including by Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse, were considered too explicit. The school also redacted parts of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novels, according to the report.
The school’s founding principal, Rabbi Avrohom Pinter, died of the coronavirus earlier this month.


