Massive swarm of jellyfish heading for Israeli coasts

AT LEAST eight types of Jellyfish populate Israeli waters, most of which don’t sting.
(photo credit: ZAFRIR KUPLIK)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A swarm of jellyfish measuring hundreds of kilometers is nearing the Israeli coastline, preparing to wreak havoc on beach-goers and surfers enjoying the cool Mediterranean waters and escaping from the heat of the hot Middle Eastern sun.
According to a report from Walla, the swarm is moving swiftly north and may consist of tens of millions of jellyfish.
Nonetheless, while these marine creatures may sting, swimmers do not need to fear for their lives.
"There is no need or reason to panic," said Dr. Dor Adelist, a marine ecologist from the University of Haifa's Charney School of Maritime Studies, according to Walla. "It's important to say that science does not know of a single death from a jellyfish sting in the Mediterranean Sea."
Coast visitors can keep track of the jellyfish on the Israeli website meduzot.co.il
, which is the Hebrew word for jellyfish.
If stung by a jellyfish, use seawater, not fresh water, to clean the affected area. Likewise, despite what the TV sitcom Friends may have led you to believe, human urine also does not effectively clean the area.
While getting stung by these creatures is not fun, jellyfish "have a role" in the marine ecology, explained Adelist. "They clean the sea, they serve as food for a great variety of marine creatures like sea turtles and fish - and the human being can also use them as healthy food - cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and in Israel people are already working on the innovative development of using their liquid to clean micro-plastic waste, for example, in wastewater treatment plants."
"It is reasonable to assume that by the end of July they will be here, and in August they will disappear from here and we will be able to return to the sea without fear," he said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>