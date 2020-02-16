New York convenience store goes viral with 5-second shoplifting challenge

A local deli and convenience store in the Bronx, New York, has gone viral over a unique challenge offered to customers. If customers can solve a math problem, they have five seconds to steal almost anything from the store, CNN reported.Twenty-year-old college student Ahmed Alwan works as a cashier at his father's deli and convenience store, the Lucky Candy, and came up with a simple TikTok challenge a couple of weeks ago for his customers. Since then, it has gone viral across social media, with Alwan gaining over 300,000 TikTok followers and 17,000 Instagram followers. "All I wanted to do was to help people," Alwan told CNN. "But I wanted to make it fun. So I made a TikTok account and chose a challenge, asking them a math question. It's a way to entertain and educate people in need while putting a smile on their face, too."People who solve the challenge scramble to take anything they can, including hookah pipes, ice cream and even speakers.
Alwan pays for everything taken out of his own pocket, and his father, Yemeni immigrant Saleh Aobad, has said how proud he is of his son."It's great to see him do good and help out the community, and most importantly represent Islam," Aobad, told CNN. "It's impacting the business in a positive way, bringing awareness and attention to the store as well as spreading positivity throughout the community."
In order to keep the challenge financially viable, Alwan has started a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe."The money will be going towards products and food that would be used for the challenges and even simple donations for customers in need," he explained, adding that the goal of the challenge is simply to be kindhearted. There is simply one thing off-limits, however. Do not steal Alwan's cat. Because yes, people have tried.
