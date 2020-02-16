The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

New York convenience store goes viral with 5-second shoplifting challenge

If customers solve a math problem, they have five seconds to steal anything they can. Except for the cat.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 17:50
Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A local deli and convenience store in the Bronx, New York, has gone viral over a unique challenge offered to customers. If customers can solve a math problem, they have five seconds to steal almost anything from the store, CNN reported.
Twenty-year-old college student Ahmed Alwan works as a cashier at his father's deli and convenience store, the Lucky Candy, and came up with a simple TikTok challenge a couple of weeks ago for his customers. Since then, it has gone viral across social media, with Alwan gaining over 300,000 TikTok followers and 17,000 Instagram followers.
"All I wanted to do was to help people," Alwan told CNN. "But I wanted to make it fun. So I made a TikTok account and chose a challenge, asking them a math question. It's a way to entertain and educate people in need while putting a smile on their face, too."
People who solve the challenge scramble to take anything they can, including hookah pipes, ice cream and even speakers.

Alwan pays for everything taken out of his own pocket, and his father, Yemeni immigrant Saleh Aobad, has said how proud he is of his son.
"It's great to see him do good and help out the community, and most importantly represent Islam," Aobad, told CNN. "It's impacting the business in a positive way, bringing awareness and attention to the store as well as spreading positivity throughout the community."

In order to keep the challenge financially viable, Alwan has started a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.
"The money will be going towards products and food that would be used for the challenges and even simple donations for customers in need," he explained, adding that the goal of the challenge is simply to be kindhearted.
There is simply one thing off-limits, however. Do not steal Alwan's cat. Because yes, people have tried.


Tags new york Deli TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s not waiting By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by