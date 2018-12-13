Roy Moore to court: I was defrauded by 'Yerushalayim TV'

SACHA BARON COHEN and Roy Moore on 'Who Is America?' .
(photo credit: SHOWTIME)
X
Roy Moore, the disgraced Senate candidate from the state of Alabama, claimed in a court filing Wednesday that he was defrauded by actor Sacha Baron Cohen.
Moore was one of many public figures duped into appearing on the Showtime series Who Is America?, which aired in July. In the third episode of the show, Moore appeared alongside Cohen, who was disguised as “Israeli Mossad operative Erran Morad.”
Morad showed Moore – who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, several while they were minors – top-notch Israeli technology: a tunnel detection wand that has been re-purposed to sniff out pedophiles. When the wand doesn’t stop beeping around Moore, the former judge stormed off set after stating: “I support Israel, I don’t support this kind of stuff.”
In September, Moore filed a $95 million defamation suit against Cohen
, Showtime and its parent company, CBS.
In a filing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday, Moore’s attorney claimed that the consent form he signed before filming should be rendered void.
“In order to fraudulently induce Plaintiffs to travel to Washington DC, where filming was to and did take place on or about February 14, 2018, defendant Cohen and his agents falsely and fraudulently represented to Plaintiffs that Yerushalayim TV – which does not actually exist – was the producer and broadcaster of the show that Judge Moore would appear on, instead of the actual network that the show later appeared on,” the court filing reads.
In a footnote of the document, Moore’s attorney said these claims do not include the other frauds perpetrated by Cohen once Moore arrived in DC.
“Defendant Cohen compound[ed] the prior frauds by showing up in disguise as “Erran Morad,” an Israeli Mossad agent, in an attempt to keep Judge Moore from seeing through the Defendants’ other frauds. This additional fraudulent subterfuge is neither legal nor funny, as Judge Moore was then defamed as a pedophile, which constitutes defamation.”
According to Deadline, Cohen, Showtime and CBS have until January 4 to respond to the filing.
