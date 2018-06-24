S. Africa’s pro-BDS federation makes faux pa on World Refugee Day

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

South Africa’s largest federation, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, has been ridiculed on social media for posting a picture of Jewish refugees from Arab countries for World Refugee Day, trying to pass it off as showing Palestinian refugees.



Today we commemorate #WorldRefugeeDay



Palestinians are the largest and longest suffering group of refugees in the world says @BDSsouthafrica @UN @RTUKnews pic.twitter.com/PhOSyltcWG — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) June 20, 2018

The union – which has over two million members and supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement – was lambasted for its actions by Twitter users as well as by international groups.In its post, COSATU wrote: “Today we commemorate #WorldRefugeeDay. Palestinians are the largest and longest-suffering group of refugees in the world says @BDSsouthafrica @UN @RTUKnews,” showing the picture below it.Many Twitter users shouted, “Check your sources,” using laughing emoticons and clapping hands.“Your 2,000,000 members might be interested to know that’s a picture of JEWISH refugees after they were ordered out of their homes on Arab lands,” said Sussex Friends of Israel. “Still, we appreciate you highlighting the fact that many Jews also had to flee their home.”“This is priceless,” tweeted Erick Dahan.“Nice job. You actually managed to invalidate your own point by using a picture of Jews, the actual longest-suffering group of refugees (2000+ years of forced exile by other countries vs 70 years of self inflicted suffering),” highlighted user ChanaL20.Josh Maraney retorted that “those are Jews being absorbed into Israel after being expelled from Arab countries. #fakenews #antisemities,” while Saul Danilewitz commended COSATU “for bringing to... world attention the plight of Jewish refugees exiled from their homes in the 40s and 50s.”Twitter user Ari quoted Forrest Gump saying: “Stupid as stupid does.”A meme of Patrick Stewart from an episode of Star Trek face-palming, and GIFs of Marilyn Monroe saying “not very bright” and soccer players scoring an own goal filled the organization’s Twitter feed.Several pro-BDS groups who had initially shared the post backtracked and unshared it after realizing the content of the post was a mistake.COSATU, an open supporter of BDS, announced its full support for the resolution to immediately and unconditionally downgrade the Israeli embassy in Tel Aviv, which was decided upon by the country’s ruling party, the African National Congress, at its 54th National Conference in December.“We view [this] as a major step towards the total shutdown and isolation of Israel – as the only remaining peaceful method against the colonial apartheid state of Israel and its arrogant violation of international law,” it said in February. “It was the most decisive force against apartheid South Africa and surely, will deliver necessary pressure towards a Free Palestine, too.”The congress has also repeatedly called for South Africa’s ambassador to Israel to be recalled, and has recently taken part in several anti-Israel marches.The picture COSATU posted of the Jewish refugees was taken in 1950 at Ma’abarot transit camp, where tin dwellings were provided to house up to 220,000 residents. Over a third of the refugees there were Jews from Iraq, who made up about 130,000 of those in the camp, with other refugees being from Northern African countries like Libya and Algeria, as well as Middle Eastern countries.