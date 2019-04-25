Shark Attack! Woman bitten in Hawaii

Children watch sharks swim above them in a glass tunnel at the Sydney Aquarium, Australia, September 29, 2015. Shark experts from around the world are meeting at a summit in Sydney today to discuss the best technologies available to stop shark attacks after a numerous attacks and sightings this year.
Kimberly Bishop, a 65 year old woman who shares her time between California and Hawaii , was bitten by a Caribbean reef shark on Tuesday. She is in stable condition, CNN reported.
“This is their home,” she told the news outlet Hawaii News Now. "We go into their home and things happen."
The attack took place in Anaehoomalu Bay as she was kayaking, her husband was paddle boarding alongside her.
The sudden attack left a 12 inch [30 cm] bite. She was brought to shore and airlifted to North Hawaii Community Hospital, where she received treatment.
This is the first known case of a Caribbean reef shark attacking a human in the state of Hawaii, according to Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
