Sharks are aggregating in Israel, says Haifa researcher

Whale shark swims in the Gulf of Eilat.
(photo credit: OMRI YOSSEF OMESSI/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israel has become an unlikely hub for sharks during the winter months, according to an expert from the University of Haifa’s Charney School of Marine Sciences.
“Over the last 60 to 70 years, we’ve lost 95% of the population,” said marine ecologist Eyal Bigal. However, today, he said, “What’s been fascinating is that the sharks have been aggregating around the country’s coast power stations, perhaps due to the higher temperatures creating a jacuzzi effect near the plants.”
Bigal said that Israel is utilizing the aggregation of the sharks to learn more about them. Through techniques such as tagging, researchers have already been able to determine that some of the sharks are coming back each year.
“So far, we’ve tagged around 50,” Bigal said.
Furthermore, because sharks aren’t kosher, they’re not being fished for “and we've created somewhat of a safe haven for them, unlike in many nearby regions,” he said.
Bigal also pointed out that in Israel, people swim with the sharks, “and they've never bitten anyone. But at the end of the day, they're large wild animals, which are potentially dangerous.”
Israel’s Shark Week, television’s longest-running summer event, starts July 28 on the Discovery Channel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>