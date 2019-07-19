Siemens head receives threats from ‘Adolf Hitler’ email

Supporters of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) attend a demonstration in Dresden, Germany, October 21, 2018.
(photo credit: DAVID W. CERNY / REUTERS)
X
The chief executive officer of the German giant Siemens has revealed that he received death threats from an email address in the name of Adolf Hitler.
On July 12, Joe Kaeser took it to Twitter to denounce the threats, posting the message sent from 'adolf.hitler@nsdap.de' earlier this month.
"Shut your sanctimonious, filthy mouth!!! People like you desperately need the same treatment as Lübcke [the murdered German politician]. You disgusting, communist pig!" the email read, according to the English language edition of the German newspaper Deutsche Welle.
"It seems that digitalization has even arrived in hell. The devil now has email too," Kaeser wrote.
"My reply: #neverforget #NieWieder [NeverAgain] #NazisRaus [NazisOut],” he added.
Kaeser has been an outspoken critic of far-right movements, including the German party Alternative for Germany, that is now the third party in the country's parliament.
