Sign malfunction rebrands medical center as 'Nazi Hospital'

The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital suffered an electrical malfunction last week, causing a power outage for part of the signage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 06:32
The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An electrical malfunction left administrators at an Indianapolis medical center red-faced, after a shortage to the lights re-branded it the 'Nazi Hospital.'
The signage for the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital suffered the malfunction for a couple of hours last Wednesday - just long enough for local resident Rachel Bell to take a snap and Tweet it.
"The lights on this hospital in my hometown have gone out in a majorly unfortunate way," she noted.

The image was questioned on the social media platform by some who thought it might have been altered, but a hospital spokesman confirmed to Jewish News that the fault was real, and caused by an electrical circuit issue. Describing the incident as “very unfortunate” he said it was “addressed as quickly as we could.”
The hospital was named for Jewish philanthropists, married couple Sidney and Lois Eskenazi, who in 2011 donated $40 million for the new facility. According to the hospital's website, the donation was the largest ever received by the hospital, and one of the largest gifts to a public hospital in the United States.
The couple met at Indiana University, and Sidney went on to found one of the nation's leading real estate development companies. His success enabled the couple to become philanthropic leaders in central Indiana; a scholarship fund at Indiana University and the Eskenazi Hall in IU’s Herron School of Art and Design are also among the institutions to have benefited from the couple's generosity.


