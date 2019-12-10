The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post OMG

UFC fighter offers to beat politicians for Trump 'free of charge'

This wasn't the only challenge fired by Mitchell, with the undefeated fighter also issuing an informal challenge to undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 23:58
The picture put in Trump tweet, using the movie 'rocky' (photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
The picture put in Trump tweet, using the movie 'rocky'
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
Twenty-five-year-old mixed martial artist Bryce Mitchell remains undefeated after 12 bouts, but his next desired battle is in the political sphere – literally.
The announcement came after his latest victory in the UFC DC card on December 7 in Washington's Capital One Arena. Mitchell, a featherweight fighter in UFC who also goes by the ring name "Thug Nasty," was already guaranteed to make waves in the MMA world that night, having won his match by submission in the first round with a "Twister" submission – something that had only been seen once in the promotion's 26-year history. Having practiced the technique extensively after watching it on YouTube, Bryce's execution of the move was stunning enough to have earned him a $50,000 bonus for "Performance of the Night," USA Today's MMAJunkie reported.

But this clearly wasn't enough for Mitchell, as after he thanked his family and sponsors, he proceeded to call out one of the most recognizable figures in the world: US President Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump!" he shouted into the microphone. "I'm up here in DC. If you need help whooping some politician, holler at me, brother. I'll do it for free!"

In a video interview later that night with MMA Fighting, Mitchell added that he wanted to buy Trump dinner.
"I’m up here in DC, I had to say something to my boy Donald Trump, he’s right down the street," he said, adding: "If he wants to go grab a bite to eat, it’s on me."
While the president has yet to respond, he certainly noticed the attempt, retweeting a congratulatory tweet (embedded above).
While he is unlikely to take Mitchell up on his offer, Trump is an avid fan of combat sports, having attended UFC shows recently. The president is also known for his association with professional wrestling, having appeared numerous times for WWE and even participating in the "battle of the billionaires" match at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007. Trump was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
This wasn't the only challenge fired by Mitchell, with the undefeated fighter also issuing an informal challenge to undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.


Tags sports Donald Trump WWE MMA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to Labour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shimon Samuels Cemetery desecrations By SHIMON SAMUELS
Zina Rakhamilova Antisemitism on Canadian campuses By ZINA RAKHAMILOVA
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by