UFC fighter offers to beat politicians for Trump 'free of charge'

Twenty-five-year-old mixed martial artist Bryce Mitchell remains undefeated after 12 bouts, but his next desired battle is in the political sphere – literally.The announcement came after his latest victory in the UFC DC card on December 7 in Washington's Capital One Arena. Mitchell, a featherweight fighter in UFC who also goes by the ring name "Thug Nasty," was already guaranteed to make waves in the MMA world that night, having won his match by submission in the first round with a "Twister" submission – something that had only been seen once in the promotion's 26-year history. Having practiced the technique extensively after watching it on YouTube, Bryce's execution of the move was stunning enough to have earned him a $50,000 bonus for "Performance of the Night," USA Today's MMAJunkie reported.But this clearly wasn't enough for Mitchell, as after he thanked his family and sponsors, he proceeded to call out one of the most recognizable figures in the world: US President Donald Trump."Donald Trump!" he shouted into the microphone. "I'm up here in DC. If you need help whooping some politician, holler at me, brother. I'll do it for free!"In a video interview later that night with MMA Fighting, Mitchell added that he wanted to buy Trump dinner."I’m up here in DC, I had to say something to my boy Donald Trump, he’s right down the street," he said, adding: "If he wants to go grab a bite to eat, it’s on me."While the president has yet to respond, he certainly noticed the attempt, retweeting a congratulatory tweet (embedded above).While he is unlikely to take Mitchell up on his offer, Trump is an avid fan of combat sports, having attended UFC shows recently. The president is also known for his association with professional wrestling, having appeared numerous times for WWE and even participating in the "battle of the billionaires" match at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007. Trump was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.This wasn't the only challenge fired by Mitchell, with the undefeated fighter also issuing an informal challenge to undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.