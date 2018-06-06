A first look at Hollywood’s ‘Operation Finale’

The first trailer for the upcoming Hollywood film Operation Finale was released this week, showcasing the dramatic retelling of the hunt for Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann.









"Our memory reaches back through recorded history," a voice in the trailer tells Peter Malkin - played by Oscar Isaac - the Mossad agent who was instrumental in the mission. "The book of memories still lies open, and you here, now, are the hand who holds the pen. If you succeed, for the first time in our history, we will judge our executioner, and we will ward off any who may wish to follow his example. If you fail, he escapes justice, perhaps forever. I beg of you, do not fail.”Isaac (Star Wars, X-Men) is joined in the film by the legendary Oscar winner Ben Kingsley , who plays Eichmann. Several famous Israeli faces also appear in the film, including Fauda's Lior Raz, who will play Isser Harel, then-director of the Mossad, and Ohad Knoller (Srugim, Munich), who plays Mossad agent Ephraim Ilani. American actor Michael Aronov - who portrayed Israeli negotiator Uri Savir in the Broadway play Oslo - plays Mossad agent Zvi Aharoni in the movie.Filming took place last fall in Argentina, and was directed by Chris Weitz and produced by MGM. The trailer says the film will hit theaters this fall, and various reports have said it will be released in mid-September.