June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

A first look at Hollywood’s ‘Operation Finale’

Film about the Mossad capture of Adolf Eichmann set to hit theaters this fall.

By
June 6, 2018 12:03
1 minute read.
SUPREME COURT judges deliberate in the courthouse at Jerusalem’s Beit Ha’am before delivering their

SUPREME COURT judges deliberate in the courthouse at Jerusalem’s Beit Ha’am before delivering their verdict at the appeal of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1961. (photo credit: GPO)

The first trailer for the upcoming Hollywood film Operation Finale was released this week, showcasing the dramatic retelling of the hunt for Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"Our memory reaches back through recorded history," a voice in the trailer tells Peter Malkin - played by Oscar Isaac - the Mossad agent who was instrumental in the mission. "The book of memories still lies open, and you here, now, are the hand who holds the pen. If you succeed, for the first time in our history, we will judge our executioner, and we will ward off any who may wish to follow his example. If you fail, he escapes justice, perhaps forever. I beg of you, do not fail.”

Isaac (Star Wars, X-Men) is joined in the film by the legendary Oscar winner Ben Kingsley , who plays Eichmann. Several famous Israeli faces also appear in the film, including Fauda's Lior Raz, who will play Isser Harel, then-director of the Mossad, and Ohad Knoller (Srugim, Munich), who plays Mossad agent Ephraim Ilani. American actor Michael Aronov - who portrayed Israeli negotiator Uri Savir in the Broadway play Oslo - plays Mossad agent Zvi Aharoni in the movie.

Filming took place last fall in Argentina, and was directed by Chris Weitz and produced by MGM. The trailer says the film will hit theaters this fall, and various reports have said it will be released in mid-September.


Related Content

June 4, 2018
From Jerusalem to RuPaul's DragCon, Israeli app rocks the selfie world

By ARIANE MANDELL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut