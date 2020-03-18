The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Woman says her husband violated coronavirus quarantine to gamble

The couple, who have been married for a year, encountered hardships due to the man's alleged gambling addiction.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 18, 2020 22:23
A casino dealer collects chips at a roulette table in Pasay city, Metro Manila (photo credit: ERIK DE CASTRO/ REUTERS)
A casino dealer collects chips at a roulette table in Pasay city, Metro Manila
(photo credit: ERIK DE CASTRO/ REUTERS)
An Israeli woman from northern Israel informed the Rabbinical Court that her husband is so addicted to gambling he violated a coronavirus quarantine order to sneak out of their house and go to casinos, Mako reported on Wednesday.  
 
The two are in their early 30’s and had only been married for a year when, during a recent vacation abroad, the man asked his wife to share her credit card with him so he could use her money to gamble.
When she asked how much money he needed he refused to tell her. The woman realized his own bank account had been blocked and the sum could be as big as several thousand Euros.  
 
She declined and, upon their return, realized her husband was violating quarantine orders imposed on all those who return from overseas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and going out to gamble.  
 
She decided to seek a divorce and shared the information with the Rabbinical Court. The man admitted he gambles, but said the situation is not as bad as his estranged wife claims.  
 
Gambling is illegal in the State of Israel and, due to the new Health Ministry regulations, it is unclear if the rabbinical courts could meet to issue divorces in the near future.  
 
Israel does not have civil marriage within its borders and only recognizes international ones, which is why Israelis usually marry and divorce in religious courts regardless of their respective religions or levels of observence.     
         


