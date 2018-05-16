Yair Netanyahu's anti-Turkey post draws ire

Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s 26-year-old son, angered some on Wednesday with an Instagram post.





#BREAKING: Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli PM @netanyahu, published a post against Turkey on his instagram acount pic.twitter.com/KUz22izGlf — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 16, 2018

Amid a diplomatic crisis with Ankara, Netanyahu uploaded a post to his private account reading “F*** Turkey.”While he appears to have since deleted his account, numerous screenshots have been shared in media outlets.On Tuesday, following riots on the Gaza border, Turkey and Israel expelled each other’s ambassadors.In response to the media reports, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Yair Netanyahu is a private citizen as is his Instagram page.”Zionist Union MK Shelly Yacimovich rejected that characterization.“Yair Netanyahu is not a private man because he has chosen not to be a private man,” she wrote on Twitter.The prime minister’s elder son is no stranger to controversy.Last year he was sharply criticized for posting a cartoon on Facebook featuring many of his father’s critics, including US billionaire George Soros and former prime minister Ehud Barak. And in January, recordings were released of Yair Netanyahu speaking in a vulgar manner about women and attending strip clubs.