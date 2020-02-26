A U.S.-Style 911 System in Israel is Not the Answer

These measures have borne fruit. According to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry, about 1,600 cases of coronavirus have been tallied in the entire country, no matter that Israelis are avid travelers. So far, there have been three fatalities.

All testing in Israel is free and results are back in 24 hours or less. And this week, MDA opened drive-through testing centers in five cities, which will enable Israel to test 6,000 people a day.