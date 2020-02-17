The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

After 5 years of conflict in Yemen, shoots of peace are finally emerging

Arguably, Yemen is now at its calmest since the civil war began.

By JULIE LENARZ  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 22:01
People rummage through rubble after an air strike in Al-Jawf province, Yemen, February 15, 2020 in this still image taken from a video (photo credit: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTER VIA REUTERS)
People rummage through rubble after an air strike in Al-Jawf province, Yemen, February 15, 2020 in this still image taken from a video
(photo credit: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTER VIA REUTERS)
As 30 Yemeni patients boarded a plane out of Sana’a International Airport last week, they symbolized another small but significant step on Yemen’s tortured road to peace.
Monday’s announcement of what is hoped to be a series of similar flights represents the latest positive development in a conflict beginning to show an increasing number of signs that the fighting may be finally ending. There is clearly a desire on the coalition side to resolve things through diplomacy rather than military means. It remains to be seen whether they have an opponent on the other side with that same willingness.
Ever since the Iranian-backed Houthis swept down from the North, overthrowing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, the country has been in the grip of violence and destruction that at some points looked like it would never end.
The millions still living under Houthi rule have seen their food aid diverted to the militia’s fighters, and their key infrastructure being turned into wartime barricades. Life in these areas has been acutely miserable, however, hopes are growing that they will be soon reprieved.
That hope began in Stockholm in 2018, when after numerous false starts, a tentative accord was struck between the warring parties. This hasn’t been without significant complications due to numerous violations, primarily on the Houthi side. The militia prolonged the withdrawal from the port of Hodeidah and prevented UN access to the Red Sea grain mills.
However, it heralded a sea change in attitudes, with both sides seemingly recognizing that diplomacy, rather than bullets, are the only way to end the fighting.
Since Stockholm, there has been a marked reduction in the intensity of fighting. Confidence-building measures, such as the eventual demilitarization of Hodeidah and prisoner exchanges, as well as the recent medical air bridge announcement, are welcome developments.
This isn’t to say we aren’t given regular reminders of how close to the surface violence remains. Only last month, a Houthi strike on a Yemeni military camp killed 116 people, in one of the civil war’s bloodiest incidents.
Outside of Houthi-occupied territory, the picture is one of a gradual return to normality. In Mukalla, liberated by a combination of Emirati and Yemeni forces, the port has reopened, and an influx of aid from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider international community has allowed commerce and stability to return to a previously war-torn city. Elsewhere, a Saudi-brokered truce has seen a further defusing of tension between the Hadi government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council.
Arguably, Yemen is now at its calmest since the civil war began. A number of Houthi provocations, in the form of continued missile and drone attacks, have failed to provoke a resumption in hostilities. This has set the country up for an opportunity in 2020 to finally end the death and destruction that Yemen’s people have had to endure for far too long.
To build a more endurable peace, the Yemeni government must have a committed partner in the Houthis. So far, they have failed to fulfill this role. However, as the recent medical air bridge shows, the green shoots for peace are there. What the country needs now is a growth in the frequency and scale of these confidence-building measures.
The writer is director of the Human Security Center.


Tags yemen houthi Civil War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After 5 years of conflict in Yemen, shoots of peace are finally emerging By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Necessary constitutional, administrative changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by