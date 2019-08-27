August 27, 2019: Representatives barred

Representatives barred



Regarding “My Palestine itinerary for Tlaib and Omar,” August 25, this is an excellent program designed by Barry Shaw.

However he should have included a visit to the apartheid Hadassah hospital on Mt. Scopus in what the congresswomen would describe as “occupied east Jerusalem.”

They would see how persecuted Arab patients are treated side by side with occupying Israeli patients, all of whom treated by both persecuted Muslim doctors and nurses working side by side with occupying Israeli doctors and nurses.AVRAHAM FRIEDMANGanei Modi’inPertaining to Dov Lipman’s article “Whatever happened to nuance in politics,” August 23, I appreciate Dov Lipman’s giving all the sides and nuances to the question of letting the two congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar into Israel.They see nothing positive here and just want to give vent to their hatred of Jews and our country.It’s a pity Mr. Lipman left the Knesset. I believe he’s the only Knesset member who encouraged people to approach him with any problem so he could do his best to help them.We need rational and caring people like him in our Knesset!TAMAR GINATNeveh Ephraim Monosson (Yehud)All the newspapers are giving a tremendous amount of coverage to these two Congresswomen causing them to become celebrities.Why constantly photograph and write about them ? Whether the articles are good or bad it keeps them in the limelight.Do we write and talk constantly and photograph what we flush down the toilet ?Let us rather concentrate our energy and thoughts on imminent and fateful political decisions and about real threats.ISSY DYKMANGanei TikvaSherwin Pomerantz is a friend, die-hard liberal, and very nice guy. But, very nice guys can be very wrong, and Sherwin is, once again, very wrong (American Jews disloyal? Here we go again, August 25)!No one who heard US President Donald Trump speak was at all confused by the use of the word “disloyal.” He meant, and we all understood, that the disloyalty of Jews in not to America, but rather to themselves and what he assumed to be, their Jewish values.However, as Isi Leibler pointed out last week (“The implosion of American Jewry,” Candidly Speaking, August 22) the majority of American Jews have drifted so far from their Judaism that their Jewish values are almost gone. And, as a result, they no longer have the will or the backbone to confront the growing antisemitism of the Left.Fortunately, and again Pomerantz is wrong, the overwhelming majority of Christian Middle America supports Israel. Having come on aliyah from Texas, and having spent considerably more time drinking with gentile contractors, electricians, plumbers, etc. than Sherwin ever has, I am never disappointed by their grasp of what is going on in the Middle East, and who is to blame for our conflict with our neighbors.Pomerantz and his liberal audience could learn a lesson from them!CHAIM ABRAMOWITZJerusalemI think the August 23 editorial “Bipartisan support” omits the important fact that Democratic representatives and senators are supporting Reps. Tlaib and Omar in their Jew-hatred (politely known as “antisemitism”) instead of condemning them for it.Trump’s point, which he reiterated, is that Jews who support these politicians are disloyal to their fellow Jews and to the Jewish state.In my opinion, there’s no reference to dual loyalty on the part of Jewish citizens to the United States in the president’s tweets.It should be noted that at least one Democrat, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, referenced the growing antisemitic commentary of the Democrats and specifically condemned the discriminatory rhetoric pf Tlaib and Omar.STEVE KRAMERKfar SavaMaybe Trump’s choice of words was unfortunate but understandable. He couldn’t understand why Jews would continue to support the Democrats when these freshman congresswoman came in with their antisemitic tropes immediately after taking office.What was worse was that nobody really censored them for it or even wondered why. What was their agenda? Were they voted in to change policy or was it to represent their constituents?Pomerantz is correct. The American constitution defends individual rights not group rights. The progressive democratic vision where whites are the oppressors and “people of color” are the victims is profoundly racial in itself.Is this going to effect the safety and happiness for all?FREYA BINENFELDPetah TikvaI’m an American Jew who grew up in the 1950s, born five years after the Allies put an end to the Nazis’ so-called “Final Solution” and two years after the State of Israel was founded. My childhood was spent in gratitude for that victory and celebration of a Jewish state that was to be a safe place for Jews.On holidays I would participate in activities to show the support of Americans, everything from raising money instead of candy (sometimes both) on Halloween to buying trees for planting in Israel in memory of my father.Political parties in America both claim support from American Jews, but there are about 70% who identify as Democrats. Many of us often disagree with the policies of the State of Israel, especially those of Netanyahu. However, I’m not an Israeli so I do not feel it is appropriate for me to comment on Israeli politics or meddle in your affairs.I only wish Netanyahu felt the same way. By taking sides in the American debate, he has unnecessarily given a weapon to the enemy, and once the buffoon Trump, who will soon be in jail if there is justice left in the world, is gone and American Jews help end the current wave of antisemitic violence by electing a Democratic president, there will be a painful memory of Israeli participation on the side of the Republicans.Please stay out of our politics, other countries. Sanctions will hurt once history plays out, and the fascists eventually lose.JEFF SHAFFERReno, NevadaThe August 25 article “UN official: ‘Despicable, cowardly attack must be condemned by all’” quotes US Rep. Tlaib and IfNotNow “condemning the attack.”Wrong – wrong. They did not condemn the attack. Their tweets did mourn the death of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb. Tlaib disgustingly in her tweet got across her real message: “ending the Israeli occupation.”The anti-Israeli movement IfNotNow used this target event to get across their message “the rightward drift of Israel and the US govts makes the situation on the ground less safe.”No mention or tweet by them of the terrorist attack, such as House Majority leader Steny Hoyer did.LEONARD KAHNZichron Ya’acovIn the op-ed, “Indian-occupied Kashmir: A new American dilemma,” August 25, Quanta A. Ahmed denounces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dismantling of Article 370 by bringing Kashmir under greater Indian control.Missing from her analysis is an honest discussion of the decades of Islamic terrorism against innocent non-Muslims in Kashmir, which led to this action. Once those provocations are examined, a sympathetic parallel between India and Israel should help guide American and Israeli policy.While there have indeed been outrages committed by Hindus inside India, such as the Gujarat riots, statistics show that Hindus have gotten the worst of it by far. According to Human Rights Watch, between May 2015 and December 2018, a total of 36 Muslims were killed in 12 Indian states. During the same period, hundreds of Hindus and Sikhs were killed by Muslims.In addition, there was the Mumbai massacre of 2008, which resulted in 166 Hindu (and Jewish) deaths. As for Kashmir, it is instructive to recall that the Hindu Pandit population of Jammu and Kashmir in 1990 numbered between 300,000 and 600,000, but now numbers around only 3,000 thanks to Muslim atrocities.Finally, observe how the Muslim population in India has increased from 9.8% in 1951 to 14.5% today, while the Hindu population of Pakistan since the 1949 partition has shrunk from 15% to 1.5%. The trend is similar to the disappearance of the Jewish population from the Arab countries contrasted with a substantial Arab population in Israel.The lesson here is that despite the hysterical accusations by Muslim apologists, Modi’s actions are justified as he has rightfully concluded that enough is enough. His actions should embolden Israel when it comes to the disputed territories and help guide American policy as well.DAVID KATCOFFCharleston, South CarolinaIf Israel wants to provide incentives to countries to move their embassies to our capital (“using foreign money to pay states to move embassies is ‘strange’ idea,” August 26), it should enact legislation to do so.No funds need be raised from abroad. A foreign embassies act could require all foreign embassies to be located in Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem within a specified time period, with financial penalties accruing for each day beyond the relocation deadline (significant cost increases for leasing buildings and significantly higher rates for the utilities that service embassy buildings, including electricity, water, gas, and Internet access, or their cessation).At most, Israel could facilitate embassies’ relocation by designating land for an “embassy row” similar to that in Washington, and it could use the revenue from recalcitrant embassies to help finance such development.AVIVA ADLERRamat Beit ShemeshI applaud every Christian who advocates for Israel. Their zeal for this country is something to admire. However, I feel the article “Bibi, Right for Israel or Left for disaster” by Earl Cox is somewhat misguided.The author’s belief that “Netanyahu has adroitly handled societal and cultural issues that pop-up unexpectedly” is hardly based on reality. These societal and cultural issues have been with us for decades and have only been exacerbated during Netanyahu’s terms in office.Where are his solutions to those problems that are creating hatred and disenchantment in this country? The internecine fighting, the religious dilemmas, the never-ending battle with Hamas? Is there even a plan to “fix” what’s wrong. And all those Arab countries where he spends so much time, how many of them have “fixed” the way their population hates Jews and Israel, or even care to?As a loyal Likud voter for over 30 years I have finally reached the end of my rope. Perhaps I’m alone among Americans, but I feel it’s time for a real change.YAACOV PETERSEILJerusalemThe headline of the August 25 story “PM surrenders to Trump like a poodle, says Barak” seems fair and accurate.This accusation comes from the man who, when he was fighting to keep his position as our prime minister, made near-incredible concessions to the Arabs, offering them half of Jerusalem with nothing in return.If Ehud Barak can call Netanyahu “a poodle,” the only name for him that begins to seem suitable is “a pussy cat.” But that may be too aggressive, judging by the feral cats round here.LESLIE PORTNOYNetanya

