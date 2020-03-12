The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus?

5G is not the only issue hurting due to Israel’s continued political instability. The entire country is suffering as people’s lives are threatened by the coronavirus.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
MARCH 12, 2020 22:50
A REPORTER RECORDS Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A REPORTER RECORDS Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
On Monday, Robert Blair, US President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, flew to Ottawa for an important meeting with Canadian officials. He came with a warning – do not install equipment from Huawei – a Chinese telecom company - in Canada’s next-generation 5G network.
Blair reportedly shared with Canadian intelligence officials how Huawei equipment is used by China to covertly access mobile phone networks through “backdoors” which allow the Chinese to spy on those governments. He warned that if Canada went ahead with Huawei, America would not be able to continue sharing sensitive intelligence information with its neighbor to the north.
Blair’s message echoed a similar warning that Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany and the newly-appointed acting director of National Intelligence, had made last month.
Grenell revealed that Trump had called him from Air Force One and asked that he make clear to Germany and other countries “that any nation who chooses to use an untrustworthy 5G vendor[s] will jeopardize our ability to share intelligence and information at the highest level.”
Not every country has heeded Trump’s warnings. The United Kingdom, for example, decided earlier this year to allow Huawei to play a limited role in the construction of its 5G mobile networks and provide “non-core” equipment. The decision drew a sharp condemnation from Tom Cotton, a leading Republican senator.
“Allowing Huawei to build the UK’s 5G networks today is like allowing the KGB to build its telephone network during the Cold War,” Cotton said a few weeks ago, calling on Grenell to “conduct a thorough review of US-UK intelligence-sharing.”
What makes 5G so important for Trump and the US is that it is predicted to soon serve as the backbone for all critical infrastructure and is viewed by experts as having the potential to be as transformative for the world as the invention of electricity was in the 19th century.
5G’s faster download speeds mean that it will be the foundation of all new technologies – think driverless cars as an example – and if it is compromised, it could give a country like China the ability to undermine another nation’s basic needs.
Trump is determined to beat the Chinese who are currently leading the world in development of 5G components. Last April he said that “The race to 5G is a race America must win… It is a race that we will win.”
While the US and China are fighting it out on the global stage, Israel is lagging far behind. In April, the Communication Ministry issued a tender for the construction of the network offering government incentives to cellular operators of up to NIS 200 million.
But Israel cannot build the network on its own. Like Canada, Germany and the UK, it too has to make a decision who will be its main partner – China or the United States. For Israel, the question should be a no-brainer. The US-Israel alliance is key to the survival of the Jewish state and is illustrated not just in the close diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries, but also in the intelligence sharing that exists between the different agencies.
On the other hand though, Israeli-Chinese relations have also flourished in recent years and Beijing is today Israel’s biggest infrastructure partner, building roads, tunnels, ports, railroads and more in deals valued at tens of billions of shekels.
On land, Chinese companies are building tunnels for the Tel Aviv light rail and at sea, a Chinese company is completing construction of the new Ashdod Port, and another one will soon start managing the Haifa Port. All three deals are worth close to NIS 20 billion.
Over the last year, due to US opposition, Israel instituted new oversight mechanisms to prevent China from penetrating further into Israel’s economy. The US made clear to Israel that if China continues building all of Israel’s infrastructure, continued intelligence sharing will be at risk.
“We need to decide if we are with the Chinese or the Americans and the government understands this very well,” explained Moshe Koppel, chairman of the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem.
Koppel has been working behind the scenes trying to bring Israeli and American officials together to jointly develop some of the components and hardware needed for 5G networks. While the US’s Qualcomm, for example, is a leader in 5G technology, it is still believed to be lagging behind the Chinese. Here, Koppel says, is potentially where Israeli companies can help.
“A lot of the cutting edge hi-tech stuff that is related to security and to big data collection cannot be done alone by a small country like Israel and needs to be done by big international consortiums,” he explained.  “We can only be part of a consortium like that with the US if we commit to not compromising security by working with China.”
Officially, Israel is not saying much but there are talks. The 5G issue came up, for example, at the meeting Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Pentagon in February. One government official explained that the reason Israel is staying quiet for now is to not upset the Chinese.
But in the end, as Koppel said, Israel will have to make its position clear. Trump’s National Security Council has long pressed Israel on China and it has become a regular topic in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conversations with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “If not dealt with correctly, China could end up being the issue that causes the Israeli-US relationship more damage than anything before it,” one US official said recently.
But while the decision seems easy to make, there is one major obstacle left – establishing a government in Jerusalem that can make decisions with strategic significance. The Americans are said to be prepared to move ahead, but there is no real point of contact in Israel as the country remains mired in an endless election cycle.
What this means is simple – a strategic opportunity like partnering with America on 5G networks is simply languishing on the side, waiting for Israel to get its act together. Will it?
***
5G is not the only issue hurting due to Israel’s continued political instability. The entire country is suffering as people’s lives are threatened by the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
Netanyahu’s handling of the situation so far seems responsible. Israel, under his leadership, has instituted stringent restrictions, especially regarding air travel into the country, and sending tens of thousands of people into 14-day self-isolation. And so far, it seems to have worked, keeping the numbers of sick at bay.
But the prime minister’s criminal trial begins on Tuesday and his government is not legally capable of passing the decisions required to ensure Israel gets through this crisis as needed. It can’t pass a state budget and can’t pass laws needed to ensure the public’s safety and security at a time of great uncertainty and personal danger.
The possibility that the country will plunge into a fourth election is no longer far-fetched even if it seems delusional to be happening at a time when the entire world is bracing for the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
But this is what happens when both of the leading candidates to serve as prime minister – Netanyahu and Benny Gantz – are not meeting and are barely talking about the possibility of sitting down with one another to discuss a unity government. What this shows the public is truthfully what it has known for a long time – the politicians care more about their own jobs than they do about the public.
Israelis don’t need televised demonstrations from the prime minister every other night how to sneeze into your arm or walk around with a pack of tissues. They need a government that is working to keep them safe; not politicians who are just waiting for a fourth election.
The time has come for Gantz and Netanyahu to meet and begin to do what Israelis expect of them – establish a government.


Tags China 5g Huawei
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo With the coronavirus pandemic, the time for an emergency gov't is now By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by