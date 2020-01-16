The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Religious Zionists do not feel their faith needs any political help

‘Does it sound logical?” wondered Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “Imagine an American congressman hanging in his living room the picture of a man who murdered tens of Jews in a synagogue.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
JANUARY 17, 2020 10:36
NAFTALI BENNETT with Ayelet Shaked Wednesday night in the Knesset – back in religious Zionism’s political ship of fools. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
NAFTALI BENNETT with Ayelet Shaked Wednesday night in the Knesset – back in religious Zionism’s political ship of fools.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
‘Does it sound logical?” wondered Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “Imagine an American congressman hanging in his living room the picture of a man who murdered tens of Jews in a synagogue during prayer.”
Bennett was referring to Education Minister Rafi Peretz’s alliance with far-right maverick Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose Hebron living room is adorned by a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the physician who last century slew 29 Muslim worshipers in a mosque.
Well, illogical it indeed was, as was the Likud’s brazen demand that Bennett carry on his back into the Knesset the man who the Likud would not carry there itself.
Yet all this illogic was but a detail in the greater anachronism of religious Zionism still fielding its own political party.
RELIGIOUS Zionism’s roots lie in a lone Lithuanian rabbi’s defiance of the rabbinical elite that rejected the Zionist idea as blasphemy. His name was Yitzhak Yaakov Reines, and the movement he established in 1902 – Mizrachi – became a pillar of the Zionist enterprise.
Religious Zionism struggled on three parallel planes: the theological, the legislative, and the sectarian.
Theologically, the rival was ultra-Orthodoxy, whose leaders believed the Jews’ restoration of their power will be delivered not by human action but by divine miracle. Reines’s heroic rejection of this theology inspired thousands of observant Jews to embrace Zionism.
Legislatively, religious Zionism confronted liberal parties that resisted Jewish law’s imposition on the public sphere. Religious Zionism’s politicians responded by crafting an alliance with David Ben-Gurion in the 1930s.
The alliance paid off when the state was established, as marriage and divorce were placed in the Chief Rabbinate’s hands, serving kosher food in the IDF was made martial law, and Shabbat was enshrined as the national rest day on which buses and trains don’t run and companies don’t put employees to work.
Finally, as a social sector, religious Zionists’ rival was the ruling Labor Party, which kept observant people away from many senior positions in the economy, government and defense establishment.
Religious Zionism’s politicians responded by installing their constituents as executives in the ministries, religious councils and Chief Rabbinate they ran, as teachers and principals in the schools they created, as bankers and tellers in the bank they established (Mizrahi), as professors in the university they opened (Bar-Ilan), or as contractors and managers in the housing company they ran (Mishab).
It was all part of an era in which observant Israelis felt on the defensive. That reality no longer exists. Religious Zionism is now theologically legitimate and socially confident.
NO RELIGIOUS Zionist today feels a need to apologize for his or her convictions, whether in the synagogue, army or university or at work.
Religious Zionists also don’t feel they need any new legislation, or that if they won’t have a party in the Knesset their children’s schools will be closed down. And there is no position in the Jewish state closed to religious Israelis, from generals and ambassadors to detectives and spies, and there is hardly an agency that observant Israelis haven’t headed, from the Hebrew University to Israel Police.
That is why so many religious Zionists vote for secular parties, and that is why observant politicians – from the Likud’s Tzipi Hotovely and Yuli Edelstein to Blue and White’s Elazar Stern and Chili Tropper – feel at home in secular parties.
Beyond these individuals sprawls a multitude of observant Israelis who do not feel their faith needs any political help, let alone protection, and they are right: 120 years after its emergence, religious Zionism has accomplished its political goals, and no longer needs its own Knesset faction.
It was against this backdrop that religious Zionism’s politicians this week offered the vaudeville theater in which their unwed parents returned to their unmade bed after a noisy fight over the picture in the room of their unloved foster child.
THERE IS tragedy beyond this farce, twice: first, in Peretz’s failure to see the immorality and impracticality of his pact with Meir Kahane’s disciples; second, in Bennett’s Pyrrhic victory.
Yes, Bennett put his foot down and kept Ben-Gvir out of his party. However, Bennett’s grander political quest, to emerge from religious Zionism’s straightjacket and conquer the mainstream electorate, remained elusive. If anything, this week’s events exposed the impasse at which his career has arrived.
Bennett knows religious Zionism no longer needs its own party. That is why he created the nonreligious New Right. What he cares about are defense, economics and foreign affairs. The one religious cause for which he fought, a place for liberal Judaism by the Western Wall, is anathema to most of his partners.
That is why Bennett has tried to ornament religious Zionism’s party with secularists like Ayelet Shaked or soccer legend Eli Ohana, hoping to broaden it into a platform for conquering the premiership, an aim of which none of religious Zionism’s previous eight leaders even dared dream.
Bennett may or may not be a worthy prime ministerial candidate. However, the party in which he is trapped cannot serve as the springboard his candidacy requires; the party’s own constituents deny its right to life.
Shedding Ben-Gvir may have finally blocked religious Zionism’s steady drift toward the political margins, but Bennett remains shackled by a collection of reactionaries, obscurantists, and neofascists, ranging from one who called to bulldoze the Supreme Court to another who struck a pact with Meir Kahane’s disciples and a third who organized an anti-gay parade that compared homosexuals to beasts.
Such is the tragic aftermath of Bennett’s attempt to break from the anachronistic party that kept him from sailing to the political high seas. Having broken that anchor only to end up electorally shipwrecked, he now is back in religious Zionism’s political ship of fools.
Like Michael Corleone in Godfather III, Bennett can now say: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”
www.MiddleIsrael.net
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019), is an interpretation of the Jewish people’s political history.


Tags Israel Hebron Otzma Yehudit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
3 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
4 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
5 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by