The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Immunity bill would save country millions

Israel’s second president, Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, had been elected to his third term at the time of his death.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 22:02
NETANYAHU (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
NETANYAHU
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Media reports state that the majority of Israelis are opposed to granting immunity from prosecution to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
This is not surprising, taking into account the constant, long-term publicity given to the allegations against him and the recent indictment against him by the attorney-general.
 
Yet, if there was a law that granted immunity to a sitting president and prime minister, much of the time and money wasted in elections over the past year would have been saved and Israel would have a government.
 
To avoid lifetime immunity, legislation should also be passed limiting the number of terms in which a prime minister can serve, just as legislation was introduced to limit the president to one term of seven years.
 
Israel’s second president, Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, had been elected to his third term at the time of his death.
 
Subsequent presidents were able to serve two terms, as did Chaim Herzog.
 
However, when Ezer Weizman was serving the second year of his second term, he was found to have engaged in fiscal improprieties, and was given the option of stepping down to avoid the disgrace of a day in court.
 
After that, the presidency was limited to one seven-year term.
 
Regardless of how anyone may feel about Netanyahu, his ability to perform and to think clearly under all the pressures that he has had to contend with in recent years is truly remarkable.
 
While frequently pointing to the allegations against Netanyahu, the prime minister’s chief contender, Benny Gantz, also makes the point that he has no doubt that Netanyahu is a patriot.
 
That in itself should be the most important consideration regarding any prime minister, not just Netanyahu.
 
If a prime minister is suspected of criminal activity, but not of activity that endangers the security of the state, he or she should be thoroughly investigated, but such an investigation should remain secret until the prime minister’s term of office has expired.
 
This would leave the prime minister in a better position to conduct the affairs of state, and, almost as important, would prevent the divisiveness that is threatening Israeli solidarity insofar as the Netanyahu cases are concerned.
 
So many important issues confronting Israel have been all but been ignored by the media, which collectively has placed its main focus on Netanyahu’s legal predicament and all that it entails – including elections.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN
Greer Fay Cashman Immunity bill would save country millions By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by