Israeli scientists are recruiting to help the global epidemic

Israeli scientists at Catalife are in advanced developmental stages of an air purification and disinfection unit ("active purification unit") that will be integrated into air conditioning systems that will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.The purification unit will be installed in closed spaces such as hospitals, public transportation, airplanes and many other essential areas. As air flows through the active purification unit installed in the air circulation system, the unit will completely neutralize a wide range of organic pollutants and rapidly eliminate harmful microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria and fungi in the air and the environment.Another contribution to further development the purification unit brings to the table is to bring effective utilities to the market (both medical and private) for such a future threat.In addition, the company has developed green (non-toxic) materials with proven antimicrobial capabilities, which will serve as antiviral agents to be embedded into fabrics for nose and mouth masks, medical staff uniforms, self-disinfecting cloths, bandages, antiviral curtains and sheets in hospitals.The technology was invented and developed at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem by Dr. Hani Gnayem, Catalife's CTO, under the supervision of Prof. Yoel Sasson, a leading professor at Casali Center of Applied Chemistry at Hebrew University.Catalife is a Jerusalem-based start-up that was founded in 2018 and develops a unique family of highly active photocatalytic (light-responsive) substances. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus around the world, the company decided to utilize its technology team knowledge in the field and was committed to adapting the development for the war against the global epidemic.The company has raised $1 million from private investors for its seed round and has been awarded a $400,000 grant from IIA (Israel’s Innovation Authority). The start-up is also currently seeking to raise an “A” round of $3m. to support further development.