The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The storm's rainbow

From all the stories that have emerged in the aftermath, it’s become evident that the storm could have been worse

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JANUARY 14, 2020 21:27
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The floods that struck Israel last week have shown how the country’s infrastructure is incapable of coping with the extreme climate crisis the world is facing these days.
It is being felt everywhere, as evidenced by the wildfires raging in Australia. In Israel, the severe rain and flooding had a devastating outcome. Seven people lost their lives.
But from all the stories that have emerged in the aftermath, it’s become evident that it could have been worse. In some cases, heroes stepped up and offered assistance, like Moti Ben-Shabat, 38, from Nahariya.
Ben-Shabat saw a family crying for help in the middle of a raging river that in a usual day is just a normal street. He jumped inside the raging current to save them. While he managed to help them escape, Ben-Shabat was carried away, and his body was found several hours later.
He is just one example of people who rose to the task and filled the void in a country that seems to be challenged by a rainstorm. And it pointed to one of the only rays of sunshine to emerge from the whole affair.
One of the main areas that suffered the most in these storms was the Western Galilee and the shores of the Kinneret, areas populated by both Jewish and Arab communities.
In various media reports, it was noted that Arab residents with a license to operate heavy machinery used their professional knowledge and ability and went down to the shore to assist with tractors and loaders and rescue those who needed help.
Channel 12’s Furat Nassar acknowledged this contribution and tweeted: “[We need to thank] by name those who came to the rescue from Mazra’a, Tarshiha, Shfar’am, Sheikh Danoun and Haifa: Salim Matari, Issa Duraz, Mohammad Hasirmi, Ibrahim Wissam, Ahmad Firas, Mohammad Ja’afri,” and the list went on.
It could be assumed that this is just a partial list – of both Arab and Jews – who voluntarily decided to leave their homes on a stormy day, arrive at the scene of the dangerous floods and assist their neighbors, without expectations of receiving anything in return.
In a report on Wednesday night, Nassar talks to a man named Jihad, who arrived at besieged Nahariya, which was forced to shut down by the weather. He came there to help civilians cross the flooded roads, carrying them on the bucket of his loader.
“[I saw that] the situation here was hard, and people could die here [due to the large amount of] water,” Jihad said. “I thought I must help them, because [it seemed] no one is helping them. In the last few hours people came here to help with their loaders,” he added.
These actions are so different from that of the country’s leadership. While our leaders try to score political points on the back of different groups in our country, citizens are proving that it could be done differently.
Many Arab citizens are feeling excluded when it comes to the political sphere. The 20th Knesset passed or advanced some laws that were aimed directly at the Arab minority. Among them are the Muezzin Bill, which aims to impose limitations on the call to prayer in mosques; the Kaminitz Law, which toughens the restrictions on illegal building without addressing planning issues; and the Nation-State Law, which downgrades the status of Arabic languages.
While these laws have their upsides, and many Arabs would support most of their components, it seems the main perception of them is that they were done unilaterally with the intention of imposing them.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also has had a big part in this sense of alienation. After “the Arabs are running in droves to the polling station” in 2015, his Facebook bot last September said the Arab citizens “want to kill us all – women, children, and men.”
Even Netanyahu’s main opponent, Blue and White, doesn’t seem to offer  a big change in its attitude to Arabs. Among its 33 MKs, there is not even one Arab.
These citizens who ascended above the political area showed us that in real life, things can work differently.
In mixed areas such as the Galilee, the Sharon, the Negev and in cities like Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv-Jaffa, there is a different reality in which people actually coexist.
Let’s hope the heroism shown by Israelis toward each other last week also will prompt our elected representatives to aspire to reach higher ground.


Tags winter weather flood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by