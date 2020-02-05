The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Using Tu Bishvat to promote an environmentally better way of life

'I believe that Tu Bishvat should be remodeled yet again to promote awareness and a call to action to protect our biosphere.'

By RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 22:32
Abandoned concrete frames a tree frighting for life (photo credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION)
Abandoned concrete frames a tree frighting for life
(photo credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION)
There’s a wonderful Greek proverb, “A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit.” Two millennia ago, the Greeks had the foresight and luxury of contemplating investment in our habitat as an indication of greatness. Nowadays, it is an urgent imperative for the welfare of our descendants.
Only the willfully blind do not see the unmistakable accelerating changes taking place in our environment and only those who are delusional deniers refuse to admit that the devastation is a direct cause of our abuse and over-utilization of the planet’s resources. Yes, the earth has gone through climate evolution before, but the same changes that transpired over tens of millennia are now occurring over tens of years, less than a blink of history. Nobel Laureate chemist, Paul Crutzen coined the term “Anthropocene” to designate the new, man-made, fast-moving geological age in the earth’s long history.
Those who are unconvinced by 97% of the preeminent climate scientists of our age who have confirmed the human-based decline of the environment only need to use common sense. How can we fail to observe what plastic is doing to the oceans and animal life? Residents find it difficult to breathe in Delhi and Beijing, arctic regions are turning to temperate regions and temperate to desert. Fires in the Amazon, Australia and the Russian Arctic, shrinking water supplies, the rise in frequency of pediatric cancer… the list is long and laden with carnage.
We need look no further than our own tiny strip of land. Witness the terminal condition of the Dead Sea, acidic water spills in the Judean desert, extinction of many animal species, the Evrona crude-oil pipe burst and air pollution in our cities, to name a few. There are of course bright spots in this desolate picture, the primary one being reforestation efforts.
Our magnificent planet will withstand the short destructive impact of human interference, even if it means tens or hundreds of thousands of years of recovery. But will our species survive?
THE MINOR festival of Tu Bishvat has morphed through the ages since its first citation in the Mishna around 1,700 years ago as a technical designation for calculating tree tithing. In the Middle Ages, the date was celebrated with a feast of fruits, while in the 16th century, Rabbi Yitzhak Luria of Safed and his disciples instituted a Tu Bishvat Seder. In 1890, Rabbi Ze’ev Yavetz took his students to plant trees in Zichron Yaakov. Today we celebrate with a combination of tree plantings and seders. All of these activities share the commendable purpose of promoting awareness and the love of agriculture and nature in our country, much of which was transformed from desert and wasteland to a flowering, productive land.
As the practice of the festival has changed over the ages to serve the agendas of their times, I believe that Tu Bishvat should be remodeled yet again to promote awareness and a call to action to protect our biosphere. Tu Bishvat can be a tool in cultivating appreciation for the miraculous beauty and complexity of our globe, the fragility of our environment and the possibility of an enhanced world reshaped by our commitment to change.
We may feel powerless to make a difference, exacerbated by a political system, where those charged with managing our resources must stand for reelection every few years. This incentivizes policy favoring short-term benefit and long-term destruction.
But we can take responsibility for our own behavior. Yes, in this age of excessive consumerism and convenience, modifying our lifestyle takes commitment. But we all know that valuable achievements in life require effort. Here are but a few examples as to what we can do:
• Purchase prudently so as to minimize waste and utilize multi-use packaging. A couple of lemons and potatoes do not need their own nylon bags.
• Eat less red meat and put it on a reusable plate.
• Drive a hybrid car or ride a bike and use public transport.
• We are blessed with so much sunshine. Hang up the washing rather than using the dryer.
• Video conferencing and other technologies can cut down on business air travel.
• Badger your elected representatives to prioritize sustainability.
These may seem like tiny drops, but if we are united in our resolve to bequeath a healthy, viable earth to our grandchildren, the drops can become an ocean.
And to those who say, “God will solve the problem,” let us remember that the first thing that God gave humankind was the responsibility of stewardship over the world.
Just as our forbearers utilized this festive day to further the cause of the burning concerns of their time, so must we. How about adding to our Seder ten environmental plagues threatening our world? Ma Nishtana? We live at a time very different from all other times. To the “wicked and naïve children” who will not accept that climate change is a consequence of our action, answer them in true Jewish fashion with a question, “Will you take responsibility for the decline of life if you are wrong?” And end off by singing, “Next year in a cleaner, greener Jerusalem!”
Looking forward to a forward-looking Tu Bishvat!

The writer is the author of The Prayer for Preservation of the Environment.


Tags tu bishvat environment climate climate change global warming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by