The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Will Israel's third elections be the last?

For this ugly political negativity and mudslinging to come to an end, the election cycle needs to end.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 20:12
Can the country come back together again? (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Can the country come back together again?
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Sometimes it is hard to even remember how we got here. How did Israel, a country known for its resilience, grit and creativity, find itself in an endless electoral loop? How did the nation become so polarized, so paralyzed, so divided?
For 15 months Israel has been fighting within itself: the Right against the Left; religious against the secular; and settlers against peaceniks. One politician writes off 20% of Israel’s citizens and refers to Israeli-Arabs in terms no different than are used by some of the antisemites in Europe. Another writes off haredim as if they were not part of his people.
Sadly, this is what happens when the country remains in an endless election cycle and political deadlock. People lose sight of what is really at stake. They forget how much was lost fighting to get to this land, to establish this country and to prosper. Instead, they get stuck on the politics, in negating the other – anyone who is not them, who doesn’t think like they do, or who lives according to the same ideology.
Instead, all they see is mudslinging. They hear about how the so-called “other” is bad, is wrong and is misguided. They hear how the other side is corrupt, selfish and lost.
If you simply listen to Benjamin Netanyahu all day, you would believe that Israeli-Arabs are a fifth column, and enemies of the state no different than the Iranians, Hezbollah or Hamas. That their vote is worth the same as a Jewish Israeli’s vote makes no difference.
That all polls show Israeli-Arabs yearning for greater integration into general society also means nothing. For now, Netanyahu needs an enemy, and the Arabs are who he has.
The way Netanyahu talks about Benny Gantz is no less damaging. Regardless of how you feel about his politics, Gantz is a man who has served the state with distinction as a soldier, commander and IDF chief of staff. Making fun of the way he might stumble on a word or occasionally stutter – even though he really doesn’t – should be a Red Line that is not crossed.
While Gantz might have toned down his criticism of the haredim this election cycle, it is hard to forget the way he spoke about them ahead of the vote in September, when he was pushing a “secular unity government” – haredim were not wanted.
Gantz commented last week that he would form a government with a “Jewish majority.” Imagine someone running for office in a European country calling for a “Christian majority” – Jews or Muslims are not welcome. How would that feel?
It is almost as if Israel has lost its moral compass.
For this ugly negativity to come to an end, the election cycle needs to end. As long as the politicians continue to fight, the negativity will remain and the division will grow. We need a functioning government to pass a state budget to provide for the IDF to buy the systems it needs to win the next war; and a budget for the Health Ministry to build hospitals and train new doctors at a time when the novel coronavirus is spreading across the globe.
As in the last two elections, this one will also be focused on Netanyahu and the question of whether he should continue to lead the country, or needs to step down due to the criminal case against him.
His chances of winning this time don’t seem much different than the past. While polls show Likud moving slightly ahead, Netanyahu has yet to reach the needed 61 to establish a right-wing government with just Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism.
That might still change, but if he fails to do so, chances are that Israel will simply head to another election. The only other option would be a Blue and White-led minority government – with Labor and Yisrael Beytenu – with either Arab support or abstention, both of which Avigdor Liberman has said he would refuse to accept.
A fourth election is actually not such a bad scenario for Netanyahu. He remains in office, starts his trial on March 17 as prime minister, and figures out what to do ahead of the next election: run again, try to reach a plea deal, or something we don’t yet see coming.
To his credit, Netanyahu has managed to have Israelis forget that in just two-and-a-half weeks, his bribery trial is scheduled to begin. In a normal world, that would be the only issue on everyone’s mind: a sitting prime minister going to trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and how that will work practically; how it impacts a government’s functionality; and what that does to the soul of a nation.
But in Israel, it is almost forgotten. Coronavirus has helped distract the electorate as well as a successful campaign run by the Likud. Somehow the party managed to convince everyone that the probe into Gantz’s former company The Fifth Dimension is actually against Gantz himself, and that he is going to form a government with the Arab parties – a move most Jewish Israelis seem to think is illegitimate.
Ahead of this election, Netanyahu seems to also have abandoned the “gevalt” strategy according to which he warns that he is going to lose and instead has focused his message on the path to victory – getting out the vote.
For Gantz, the problem is that even those who think Netanyahu has been in his job too long have difficulty seeing someone else sit in the prime minister’s chair. People have gotten used to the Likud leader and feel that they know what they are getting.
The fact that Netanyahu has no shame pulling every possible rabbit out of his hat in recent weeks – suddenly he will cut the cost of food, legalize marijuana, and build a new neighborhood in Jerusalem – doesn’t force people to ask a simple question: where was he for the last 10 years? Why does he need an election to take action? Why didn’t he cut the cost of food five years ago, when his future was not on the line?
The answer sadly seems to be that he simply didn’t care then. When his rule was ironclad, he had no need to deal with mundane issues like the cost of living, the cost of housing, or the cases opened against people for possessing a few grams of marijuana. Do people really think that if he gets reelected everything will suddenly be different?
Israeli voters will decide next week if Benny Gantz is the man they want to replace Netanyahu. But what people do need to remember is that as talented as Netanyahu is, the power he projects does not come from him – it comes from Israel and the Israeli people. Yes, he has been smart and savvy on the international stage, but countries like India, Brazil, Russia, Kenya, Oman and others that want to connect with Israel are looking to tap in to the country’s most important resource: not Netanyahu, but the Israeli people.
The citizens of Israel have more power than they think. Voting is just one demonstration. Making it abundantly clear to the politicians that another stalemate or deadlock will not be tolerated is another. This country is not a game or someone’s personal fiefdom. It belongs to the people, and it is time we say that loud and clear.


Tags Knesset israeli politics Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel is not a haven for sex offenders By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tel Aviv start-up taking tech one step further By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by